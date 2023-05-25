Global Tire Cord Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Cord Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010587/?utm_source=GNW

Nylon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $829.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Tire Cord market in the U.S. is estimated at US$829.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Rayon Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR



In the global Rayon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$385.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$460.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Tire Cord - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Here?s Why Tires Are the Most Important Part of the Vehicle

Tire Cord, an Important & Interesting Part of the Tire With

Equally Interesting Market Dynamics

Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Everyone Should Know About

the Pandemic & the Global Economy

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the

Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in

2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global

Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic

Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19

Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of

Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes

Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022 & 2023: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring

from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic

Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on

Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of

Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens

Economic Recovery

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Market Fortunes Linked to the Automotive Industry, It Pays

to Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 &

Beyond

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Although Nervous, Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a

Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness

Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge

Stable Long-Term Outlook for Tires to Benefit Demand for Tire Cord

A Buzzling Tire Business Translates Into Increased Supply

Opportunities for Tire Cord Manufacturers: Global Tire Demand

(In Million Units) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Environmental Burden of Tires Brings Sustainability

into the Spotlight in the Tire Cord Market

Focus on Vehicle Safety & Production Efficacy Drives Focus on

Tire Cord Product & Production Innovations

Here?s Why Nylon Remains The Most Popular Fabric Choice for

Tire Cords

Here?s How Radialization Continues to Boost Market Prospects

Wear & Tear & Aging Vehicles Push Up Demand for Replacement

Tires in the Aftermarket, Driving Opportunities in the

Upstream Tire Cords Market

Average Age of Registered Vehicles Worldwide by Country for the

Year 2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tire Cord by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rayon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Rayon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Rayon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Replacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Replacement by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Replacement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 22: World Tire Cord Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -

Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -

Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -

Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester,

Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -

Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



JAPAN

Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -

Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -

Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



CHINA

Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -

Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -

Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



EUROPE

Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Cord by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -

Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester,

Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -

Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



FRANCE

Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -

Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester,

Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -

Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



GERMANY

Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -

Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester,

Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -

Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material -

Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -

Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Tire Cord by Material - Nylon,

Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon, Polyester, Rayon

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Tire Cord by Application -

Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by

Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon,

Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by

Application - Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Cord by

Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon,

Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Cord by

Application - Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Market Analytics

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Cord by Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Tire Cord by

Material - Nylon, Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nylon,

Polyester, Rayon and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2027



Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Cord by Application - Replacement and OEM -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Tire Cord by

Application - Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Replacement and OEM for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

