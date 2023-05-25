New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Cord Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010587/?utm_source=GNW
Nylon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $829.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Tire Cord market in the U.S. is estimated at US$829.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Rayon Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR
In the global Rayon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$385.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$460.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
World Brands
Global Tire Cord Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027
Global Tire Cord Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tire Cord estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
