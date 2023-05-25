Global Business Strategies of ICT Industries Report 2023 with Focus on Current Supply Chain Changes

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Strategies of ICT Industries Under Current Supply Chain Changes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the development of the global economy and IT hardware industry, comprising of notebook PC, desktop PC, motherboard, server, smartphone, broadband CPE, Wi-Fi router, etc.

It examines the influence of the U.S.-China conflict on the IT supply chains, including the production diversification strategy, global brands' deployment strategies in Taiwan, and how the supply chain can transform with digital tools and Net Zero targets in mind.

The slowdown in economy and weak market demand have affected shipments of consumer electronic products such as PCs and smartphones in 2022-2023.

Shipments of servers, datacenters, and network equipment have grown slightly due to industry policies and digital transformation needs in businesses.

