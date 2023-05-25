Global Battery Market to Reach $322.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838499/?utm_source=GNW
Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$60.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 20.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
The Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 328 Featured)
- AllCell Technologies LLC
- A123 Systems LLC
- Accutronics Ltd.
- 24M Technologies, Inc.
- Alexander Technologies Europe Limited
- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
- Amit Industries Ltd. (Amicell)
- A. Schnep & Co. Ltd.
- AceOn Battery Solar Technology Ltd. (AceOn Group)
- AlcaPower Distribuzione s.r.l.
- AMETEK Solidstate Controls
- Amprius Technologies
- Abengoa SA
- 3K Battery
- 4R Energy Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838499/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
As Indispensable Power Source, Significance of Batteries
Continues to Grow in the Modern World
What is a Battery?
Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Battery Materials Market Prospects
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of
Battery Value Chain
Energy-Storage Materials for Li-Ion Batteries Face COVID-19
Headwinds
Global Market Outlook
Performance, Sustainability & Independence Trending Big in
Battery Industry
Asia-Pacific to Experience Favorable Growth
Regionalization of Supply Chains
Competition
Competition
Leading EV Battery Manufacturers Worldwide (in %) for 2023E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Li-ion Battery Registers Strong Growth with Expanding
Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and
Energy Storage Sectors
A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion
Batteries
Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production, US and Europe Make
Efforts to Gain Strong Position
Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Global Li-ion Battery Market Production Capacity Share
Breakdown by Region/Country for 2020 and 2030
Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline in GWh for
2020 and 2030
Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by
Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV
Batteries
Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Battery Technologies
Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020
Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the
Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In Million Units)
for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery
Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and
2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)
Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion
Batteries
Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries
Li-Ion Battery Cell & Pack Price (in $ per kWh) for the Years
2015-2023
Amazing Array of Trends Charging Up EV Battery Space
Tweaks in EV Battery Chemistry & Policy Boost as Hallmarks of
Evolving Battery Domain
Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space
Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Battery
Recycling
Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country for 2022
Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-
Scale Energy Storage
Comparison of Key Features for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion
Battery, and Flow Battery Technologies
Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Opportunities
Global Cumulative PV Capacity Additions in GW: 2018, 2020,
2022, 2024, 2026
Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New
Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In
GW) for The Years 2018-2022
Li-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries
for Residential Solar Customers
Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market
Emerging Trends & Developments to Watch-For in Energy Storage
Buzzing Technologies with Potential to Shift Boundaries of
Battery Industry
Trends Making Energetic Splash in Home Battery Storage Market
Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Battery Uptake
Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the
Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth
Opportunities for Batteries Market: Global Smart Homes Market
(In US$ Million) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029
Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries
New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of
Innovations in UPS Systems
Battery Management Gains Precedence
Backup Power Demand Gives Special Thrust to Lead-Acid Batteries
amid COVID-19
Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion
Batteries
Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting
Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused
Energy
Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers:
Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in North
American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019, 2021,
2023 and 2025
Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers
Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries
Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with
Expansion of Portable Applications
Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications
Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle
Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market
Growth
World Electric Bikes Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by
Battery Type (2020 & 2027)
Dynamics in the Consumer Batteries Space
Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand
World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by
Application (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others
Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones
Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Demand for Smart Batteries Pushes Up the Importance of Battery
Fuel Gauge ICs
The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries
Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones
Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024 & 2026
Nickel Cadmium Batteries: Declining Demand Deters Market Prospects
Decelerating Demand Deters Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Segment
Flow Batteries Gain Demand
Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries
Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market
Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy
Storage Breakthrough
Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth as
Industry Focuses on Sustainability
Lithium Polymer Battery Attracts Growth
Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate
Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry
Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels
Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries
Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much
Awaited Recovery
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Rising Share of Electronics in Automobiles to Augment Demand
Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional
Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth
Solid-State Technology Seeks Role in EV Domain
Notable Battery Trends Poised to Transform Marketplace
Next-Generation Battery Technologies Creating a Roadmap for
Tomorrow
Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements
Researchers Aim to Develop Advanced Li-Ion Batteries for
Electric Vehicles
Inadequacies of Electrolyte-based Li-Ion Battery Cells Prompt
New R&D Investments
Stanford Researchers Focus on Battery Technology
Select Battery Innovations and Developments
Dynamics in Battery Materials Space to Shape Trends in Battery
Market
Opportunities and Challenges of Sustainable Battery Production
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Battery Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Battery by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Lithium Ion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Lithium Ion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nickel Metal Hydride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Nickel Metal Hydride by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Nickel Metal Hydride by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Automotive Batteries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Portable Batteries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Industrial Batteries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Battery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Battery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Battery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Battery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Battery by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Battery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Battery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Battery by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Battery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery
by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery
by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and
Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Battery by Product - Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Application - Automotive Batteries, Portable
Batteries and Industrial Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Battery by Application -
Automotive Batteries, Portable Batteries and Industrial
Batteries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Batteries,
Portable Batteries and Industrial Batteries for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery by Product - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal
Hydride and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Battery by Product -
Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Other
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838499/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Battery Market to Reach $322.2 Billion by 2030
Global Battery Market to Reach $322.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Battery estimated at US$112.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$322.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838499/?utm_source=GNW