Global Battery Market to Reach $322.2 Billion by 2030

Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$60.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 20.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR



The Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.3 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

As Indispensable Power Source, Significance of Batteries

Continues to Grow in the Modern World

What is a Battery?

Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Battery Materials Market Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of

Battery Value Chain

Energy-Storage Materials for Li-Ion Batteries Face COVID-19

Headwinds

Global Market Outlook

Performance, Sustainability & Independence Trending Big in

Battery Industry

Asia-Pacific to Experience Favorable Growth

Regionalization of Supply Chains

Competition

Competition

Leading EV Battery Manufacturers Worldwide (in %) for 2023E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Li-ion Battery Registers Strong Growth with Expanding

Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and

Energy Storage Sectors

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion

Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production, US and Europe Make

Efforts to Gain Strong Position

Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Global Li-ion Battery Market Production Capacity Share

Breakdown by Region/Country for 2020 and 2030

Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline in GWh for

2020 and 2030

Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by

Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV

Batteries

Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Battery Technologies

Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the

Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In Million Units)

for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery

Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and

2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion

Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

Li-Ion Battery Cell & Pack Price (in $ per kWh) for the Years

2015-2023

Amazing Array of Trends Charging Up EV Battery Space

Tweaks in EV Battery Chemistry & Policy Boost as Hallmarks of

Evolving Battery Domain

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Battery

Recycling

Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country for 2022

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-

Scale Energy Storage

Comparison of Key Features for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion

Battery, and Flow Battery Technologies

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Opportunities

Global Cumulative PV Capacity Additions in GW: 2018, 2020,

2022, 2024, 2026

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New

Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In

GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Li-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries

for Residential Solar Customers

Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Emerging Trends & Developments to Watch-For in Energy Storage

Buzzing Technologies with Potential to Shift Boundaries of

Battery Industry

Trends Making Energetic Splash in Home Battery Storage Market

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Battery Uptake

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the

Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth

Opportunities for Batteries Market: Global Smart Homes Market

(In US$ Million) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of

Innovations in UPS Systems

Battery Management Gains Precedence

Backup Power Demand Gives Special Thrust to Lead-Acid Batteries

amid COVID-19

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion

Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting

Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused

Energy

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers:

Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in North

American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019, 2021,

2023 and 2025

Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers

Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with

Expansion of Portable Applications

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle

Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market

Growth

World Electric Bikes Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by

Battery Type (2020 & 2027)

Dynamics in the Consumer Batteries Space

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by

Application (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments

for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Demand for Smart Batteries Pushes Up the Importance of Battery

Fuel Gauge ICs

The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 & 2026

Nickel Cadmium Batteries: Declining Demand Deters Market Prospects

Decelerating Demand Deters Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Segment

Flow Batteries Gain Demand

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy

Storage Breakthrough

Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth as

Industry Focuses on Sustainability

Lithium Polymer Battery Attracts Growth

Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels

Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much

Awaited Recovery

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Rising Share of Electronics in Automobiles to Augment Demand

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional

Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Solid-State Technology Seeks Role in EV Domain

Notable Battery Trends Poised to Transform Marketplace

Next-Generation Battery Technologies Creating a Roadmap for

Tomorrow

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Researchers Aim to Develop Advanced Li-Ion Batteries for

Electric Vehicles

Inadequacies of Electrolyte-based Li-Ion Battery Cells Prompt

New R&D Investments

Stanford Researchers Focus on Battery Technology

Select Battery Innovations and Developments

Dynamics in Battery Materials Space to Shape Trends in Battery

Market

Opportunities and Challenges of Sustainable Battery Production

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Rising Living Standards



