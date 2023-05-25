Global Glyphosate Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glyphosate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW

Conventional Crops application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Genetically Modified Crops application segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Glyphosate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)

- FMC Corporation

- Ciech SA

- Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Limited

- AMVAC Chemical Corporation

- Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

- Crystal Crop Protection Pvt., Ltd. (Crystal Group)

- Corteva Agriscience

- Albaugh LLC

- Excel Crop Care Ltd.

- Control Solutions Inc.

- Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

- Aimco Pesticides Ltd.

- Drexel Chemical Company

- Heranba Industries Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Glyphosate and COVID-19: Various Viewpoints of Research

Communities

Glyphosate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

An Introduction to Glyphosate

Manufacturing Processes

Applications of Glyphosate

Select Trade Names

Glyphosate: A Historical Perspective

Toxicological Assessment

Impact of Glyphosate on Agroecosystem

Weed Resistance to Glyphosate

Glyphosate Replacements

Herbicides: A Prelude

World Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Segment (2021F):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fungicides, Herbicides

(Selective and Non-Selective), Insecticides, Seed Treatments

and Others

World Herbicides Market by Crop (2021F): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Cereals (Rice, Maize and Other

Cereals), Cotton, Fruits & Vegetables, Soybeans and Other

Crops

Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World

World Glyphosate Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Conventional Crops, and

Genetically Modified Crops

Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain

Market Momentum

Efficacy of Glyphosate-Based Herbicides on Select Large Broad-

Leaved Weeds (as a Percentage of Foliar Kill)

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Primary Consumer

Percentage Breakdown of Glyphosate Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Glyphosate Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR

(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe

Percentage Breakdown of Global Crop Area by Geographic Region

(2021E)

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category,

Common Name and Botanical Name

Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid

Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for

Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017

and 2018-2027

Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic Region (2015):

Number of Undernourished People (in Millions)

Number of People Fed by Each Hectare of Planted Land Worldwide:

(1960-2020)

Shrinking Arable Land Improves Market Prospects

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region

Increasing Demand for Industrial Crops to Enhance Market Demand

Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales

Global GM Crop Acreage (in Million Hectares (Mha)) for Years

2012, 2017 and 2022

Global GM Adoption by Country (2012, 2017 and 2022): Percentage

Breakdown of GM Crop Acreage for Argentina, Brazil, Canada,

China, India, US, and Rest of World

Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands

Global Biotech Seeds Market by Trait (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Area Planted for Herbicide Tolerant, Double &

Triple Stack, and Insect Resistant

Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate

Production

Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

Glyphosate Pricing Trends

Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Continued Debate on Toxic Nature of Glyphosate

Bans and Restrictions on Use of Glyphosate in Select Countries

Rising Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds

Growing Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds: Number of New

Glyphosate-Resistant Cases Identified Worldwide from 2006

through 2014 (Historic Data)

Select Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds Worldwide: Brief Details of

Common Name, Botanical Name, and Country of Occurrence

Increasing Organic Farming Deters Market Prospects

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015-

2025

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2013-2018

Global Agricultural Land under Organic Farming (% Share): 2000-

2018

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2020

Upcoming Selective Herbicides

Lawsuits



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conventional Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Conventional Crops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Conventional Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Genetically Modified Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Genetically Modified Crops

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Genetically Modified

Crops by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Glyphosate Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

US Glyphosate Market by Crop (2021): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Demand for Alfalfa, Corn, Cotton, Sorghum, Soybeans,

Wheat and Other Crops

Emergence and Rise of Glyphosate

Penetration of Roundup-Ready Crops Benefits Market Prospects

Emphasis on GM Crops Extends Lucrative Opportunities

Select Approved GM Crops to be used as Food and Feed

Preference for Herbicide-tolerant GM Seeds over Insect-tolerant

Varieties Sustain Market Demand

Impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Crop Producers

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional Crops

and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

China Evolves into a Major Force in the Global Glyphosate Horizon

End-Use Profile Set to Alter Market Dynamics

Industry Reorganization Likely in the Immediate Future

Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Growth

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Geographic Region - France, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic

Region - France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 32: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Italy Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 35: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: UK Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: UK 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional Crops

and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 38: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Spain Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 41: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Russia Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Expanding Market for Glyphosate in Asia-Pacific

Largest Populated Countries Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of

Total Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+

Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan,

Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Australia Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 56: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: India Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: India 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 59: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: South Korea Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate

by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified

Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

Glyphosate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 65: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 71: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Argentina Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 74: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Brazil Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 77: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Mexico Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 80: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate

by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified

Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for

Glyphosate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 83: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of World Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

