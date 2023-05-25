Global Glyphosate Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glyphosate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW
Conventional Crops application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Genetically Modified Crops application segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Glyphosate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)
- FMC Corporation
- Ciech SA
- Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Limited
- AMVAC Chemical Corporation
- Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Crystal Crop Protection Pvt., Ltd. (Crystal Group)
- Corteva Agriscience
- Albaugh LLC
- Excel Crop Care Ltd.
- Control Solutions Inc.
- Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Aimco Pesticides Ltd.
- Drexel Chemical Company
- Heranba Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Glyphosate and COVID-19: Various Viewpoints of Research
Communities
Glyphosate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
An Introduction to Glyphosate
Manufacturing Processes
Applications of Glyphosate
Select Trade Names
Glyphosate: A Historical Perspective
Toxicological Assessment
Impact of Glyphosate on Agroecosystem
Weed Resistance to Glyphosate
Glyphosate Replacements
Herbicides: A Prelude
World Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Segment (2021F):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fungicides, Herbicides
(Selective and Non-Selective), Insecticides, Seed Treatments
and Others
World Herbicides Market by Crop (2021F): Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Cereals (Rice, Maize and Other
Cereals), Cotton, Fruits & Vegetables, Soybeans and Other
Crops
Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World
World Glyphosate Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Conventional Crops, and
Genetically Modified Crops
Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain
Market Momentum
Efficacy of Glyphosate-Based Herbicides on Select Large Broad-
Leaved Weeds (as a Percentage of Foliar Kill)
Asia-Pacific Evolves as Primary Consumer
Percentage Breakdown of Glyphosate Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Glyphosate Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR
(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe
Percentage Breakdown of Global Crop Area by Geographic Region
(2021E)
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market
Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category,
Common Name and Botanical Name
Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid
Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):
2017-2020
Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for
Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017
and 2018-2027
Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic Region (2015):
Number of Undernourished People (in Millions)
Number of People Fed by Each Hectare of Planted Land Worldwide:
(1960-2020)
Shrinking Arable Land Improves Market Prospects
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm
Land by Size and Region
Increasing Demand for Industrial Crops to Enhance Market Demand
Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales
Global GM Crop Acreage (in Million Hectares (Mha)) for Years
2012, 2017 and 2022
Global GM Adoption by Country (2012, 2017 and 2022): Percentage
Breakdown of GM Crop Acreage for Argentina, Brazil, Canada,
China, India, US, and Rest of World
Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands
Global Biotech Seeds Market by Trait (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Area Planted for Herbicide Tolerant, Double &
Triple Stack, and Insect Resistant
Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate
Production
Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand
Glyphosate Pricing Trends
Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects
Continued Debate on Toxic Nature of Glyphosate
Bans and Restrictions on Use of Glyphosate in Select Countries
Rising Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds
Growing Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds: Number of New
Glyphosate-Resistant Cases Identified Worldwide from 2006
through 2014 (Historic Data)
Select Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds Worldwide: Brief Details of
Common Name, Botanical Name, and Country of Occurrence
Increasing Organic Farming Deters Market Prospects
Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015-
2025
Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the
Years 2013-2018
Global Agricultural Land under Organic Farming (% Share): 2000-
2018
Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2020
Upcoming Selective Herbicides
Lawsuits
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conventional Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Conventional Crops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Conventional Crops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetically Modified Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Genetically Modified Crops
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Genetically Modified
Crops by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Glyphosate Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
US Glyphosate Market by Crop (2021): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Demand for Alfalfa, Corn, Cotton, Sorghum, Soybeans,
Wheat and Other Crops
Emergence and Rise of Glyphosate
Penetration of Roundup-Ready Crops Benefits Market Prospects
Emphasis on GM Crops Extends Lucrative Opportunities
Select Approved GM Crops to be used as Food and Feed
Preference for Herbicide-tolerant GM Seeds over Insect-tolerant
Varieties Sustain Market Demand
Impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Crop Producers
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional Crops
and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
China Evolves into a Major Force in the Global Glyphosate Horizon
End-Use Profile Set to Alter Market Dynamics
Industry Reorganization Likely in the Immediate Future
Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Growth
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Geographic Region - France, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic
Region - France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: France Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 32: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Italy Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 35: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: UK Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: UK 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional Crops
and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 38: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Spain Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 41: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Russia Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and
Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by
Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Expanding Market for Glyphosate in Asia-Pacific
Largest Populated Countries Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of
Total Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+
Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan,
Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and
Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate by
Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Australia Historic Review for Glyphosate by
Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 56: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: India Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: India 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 59: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and
Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: South Korea Historic Review for Glyphosate by
Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and
Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate
by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified
Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Glyphosate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 65: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and
Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate by
Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 71: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Argentina Historic Review for Glyphosate by
Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 74: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Brazil Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 77: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically
Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Mexico Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 80: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and
Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate
by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified
Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Glyphosate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 83: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and
Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of World Historic Review for Glyphosate by
Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
