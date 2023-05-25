New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460376/?utm_source=GNW





Advancement in Technology Projected to Spur Industry Growth



Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and nanotechnology are spurring innovation and enhancing bioprocessing efficiency, which is having a significant effect on the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors industry. AI is being implemented to develop sophisticated data analytics and machine learning algorithms that can assist manufacturers in optimising processes and enhancing product quality. For instance, AI can be used to analyse data from sensors and devices in real-time, providing insights into process performance, enabling quicker and more accurate decision making.





Furthermore, nanotechnology is being implemented to develop new materials for single use in bioprocessing. For example, nanomaterials can be utilised to enhance the mechanical strength, flexibility, and durability of single-use containers, bioreactors, and other components. This can increase product quality and decrease the likelihood of contamination. The development of 3D printing technology is another example of how technology is impacting the industry of single-use bioprocessing. Rapid prototyping and production of custom components, such as sensors and instruments that are tailored to specific manufacturing processes and applications are made possible by 3D printing. This can increase the efficacy of the process and reduce costs.





Segments Covered in the Report





Workflow



• Upstream



• Downstream





Type



• Pressure Sensors



• Temperature Sensors



• Flow Meters and Sensors



• pH Sensors



• Oxygen Sensors



• Conductivity Sensors



• Others





End-users



• CMOs/CROs



• In-house Manufacturers





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• ABEC



• Broadley-James Corporation



• Avantor, Inc.



• Dover Corporation



• ESI Ultrapure



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Eppendorf AG



• Equflow



• Hamilton Company



• HIGH PURITY NEW ENGLAND



• Malema Engineering Corporation (Dover)



• METTLER TOLEDO



• Parker Hannifin Corporation



• PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH



• PendoTECH



• Sartorius AG



• SONOTEC GmbH



• Thermo Fisher Scientific





Overall world revenue for Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,812.0 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





