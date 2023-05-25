United States Larynx Cancer Epidemiology Report 2022-2042

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Larynx Cancer in the United States, 2022-2042: Cancer Populations USA Report and Data Dashboard" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report on larynx cancer, forecast estimates are provided of incident cases by stage, age and gender, race-ethnicity, anatomical subsite, and PD-1/PD-L1 status. Additionally, the author forecasts those cases each year that become eligible for 1st line treatment for advanced disease, which is further stratified by oncogene driver mutations and amplifications.



Our forecast model uses a proprietary algorithm taking account of historical trends, long-term evolution - at the age- and gender-specific level within each race-ethnicity group - in the size and composition of the national population at risk, and inter-generational trends in exposures to both known and unknown risk factors. In addition to national estimates, the publisher also estimates the state-specific size of key populations for the year 2022 for almost all US states, and Puerto Rico, with corresponding heat maps and tabulated results.



All of the key populations included in the report are also reported for each year of the forecast period, along with interactive tables, patient journey diagrams and heat maps, in the accompanying data dashboard.



Purchase of the report and dashboard comes with 12 months client support, with guaranteed response to client queries within 1 working day. The Cancer Populations USA report series is available for a wide range of tumors, both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Similar reports can be provided for other indications (including non-oncology indications), or for other country(s).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

2. Summary of results



3. Newly diagnosed incident cases



4. Advanced 1st line drug-treatable cases



5. Tumor genetics and biomarker expression



6. State-level epidemiology



7. 10 and 20 year epidemiological forecasts



8. Detailed methods



9. National population projections



10. Bibliography



11. Supplementary data tables



12. Additional support



13. Further information



