Global Photonic Crystals Market to Reach $96.8 Billion by 2030

Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Photonic Crystals: Breakthrough Innovation in the Physics of

Light Creating a New Paradigm in Electronic Interconnects

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Photonic Crystals Market

Novel Photonic Methods for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnosis

An Introduction to Photonic Crystals

A Peek into History of Photonic Crystals

Properties of Photonic Crystals

Types of Photonic Crystal Structures

Major Applications of Photonic Crystals-Based Components & Modules

Global Market Outlook

1D & 2D Photonic Crystals Lead Global Market

Optical Fiber and Industrial Segments Drive Market Growth

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Photonic Crystals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Photonic Crystals Assume Significance in Industrial Applications

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Industrial Activity Worldwide,

Affecting Market Growth

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Opportunities for Photonic

Crystals Market

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Photonic Crystals in Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector: Poised

for Substantial Gains

Role of Photonic Crystal in Enhancing Fluorescent Emission for

Improved Biomedical Sensing

LEDs: A Major Application Market for Photonic Crystals

Photonic Crystals Fuel Transformation in Display Technologies

Cell Efficiency Improvements Favor Use of Photonic Crystals in

Solar & PV Cells

Top Countries Worldwide by Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW)

for 2021

Solar Net PV Capacity Addition Breakdown (in %) by Application:

2021

Strong Growth in Solar PV Market and Resultant Demand for Cells

and Modules Augur Well for the Market

Solar PV Module Production (in GW) for 2010-2021

Surging Demand for Higher Data Rates Fuels Market for Photonic

Crystals-based Optical Fibers

Percentage Adoption Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of

June 2022)

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years

2011-2021

Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2022

How Photonic Crystals Can Help in Overcoming Current Computing

Technology Issues?

Photonic Crystals Gain Attention in Enhancing Performance of

Sensing Applications

Rising Popularity of Photonic Crystals-based Integrated Sensors

Photonic Crystal Fibers Attracting Increasing Greater

Scientific and Commercial Interest

Photonic Crystal Fiber Technology Enables High-Power Fiber Lasers

Thermal Responsive Photonic Crystal Displays: Rising Use in

Anti-Counterfeit & Encryption Applications

Photonic Crystal Surface-Emitting Lasers: An Overview

Photonic Crystal Lasers Facilitate Better LiDAR Systems

Photonic Crystals Enable One-Way Light Movement

Beam Steering and Self Collimation Applications of Photonic

Crystals

Enhanced Applications Created by Light Waves Penetrating Deep

Inside Photonic Crystals

Growing Applications of Nanophotonics-Based Devices to Boost

Market Prospects

Technology Innovations & Research Breakthroughs Spur Market Gains

Major Challenges Confronting Photonic Crystals Market

Key Issues in Fabrication of Photonic Crystals with Higher

Dimensions



