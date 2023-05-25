Global Photonic Crystals Market to Reach $96.8 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photonic Crystals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646044/?utm_source=GNW
One-Dimensional (1D), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$34.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Two-Dimensional (2d) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Photonic Crystals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Photonic Crystals: Breakthrough Innovation in the Physics of
Light Creating a New Paradigm in Electronic Interconnects
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
COVID-19 Impact on Photonic Crystals Market
Novel Photonic Methods for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnosis
An Introduction to Photonic Crystals
A Peek into History of Photonic Crystals
Properties of Photonic Crystals
Types of Photonic Crystal Structures
Major Applications of Photonic Crystals-Based Components & Modules
Global Market Outlook
1D & 2D Photonic Crystals Lead Global Market
Optical Fiber and Industrial Segments Drive Market Growth
Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Photonic Crystals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Photonic Crystals Assume Significance in Industrial Applications
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Industrial Activity Worldwide,
Affecting Market Growth
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Opportunities for Photonic
Crystals Market
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
Photonic Crystals in Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector: Poised
for Substantial Gains
Role of Photonic Crystal in Enhancing Fluorescent Emission for
Improved Biomedical Sensing
LEDs: A Major Application Market for Photonic Crystals
Photonic Crystals Fuel Transformation in Display Technologies
Cell Efficiency Improvements Favor Use of Photonic Crystals in
Solar & PV Cells
Top Countries Worldwide by Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW)
for 2021
Solar Net PV Capacity Addition Breakdown (in %) by Application:
2021
Strong Growth in Solar PV Market and Resultant Demand for Cells
and Modules Augur Well for the Market
Solar PV Module Production (in GW) for 2010-2021
Surging Demand for Higher Data Rates Fuels Market for Photonic
Crystals-based Optical Fibers
Percentage Adoption Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of
June 2022)
Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years
2011-2021
Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2022
How Photonic Crystals Can Help in Overcoming Current Computing
Technology Issues?
Photonic Crystals Gain Attention in Enhancing Performance of
Sensing Applications
Rising Popularity of Photonic Crystals-based Integrated Sensors
Photonic Crystal Fibers Attracting Increasing Greater
Scientific and Commercial Interest
Photonic Crystal Fiber Technology Enables High-Power Fiber Lasers
Thermal Responsive Photonic Crystal Displays: Rising Use in
Anti-Counterfeit & Encryption Applications
Photonic Crystal Surface-Emitting Lasers: An Overview
Photonic Crystal Lasers Facilitate Better LiDAR Systems
Photonic Crystals Enable One-Way Light Movement
Beam Steering and Self Collimation Applications of Photonic
Crystals
Enhanced Applications Created by Light Waves Penetrating Deep
Inside Photonic Crystals
Growing Applications of Nanophotonics-Based Devices to Boost
Market Prospects
Technology Innovations & Research Breakthroughs Spur Market Gains
Major Challenges Confronting Photonic Crystals Market
Key Issues in Fabrication of Photonic Crystals with Higher
Dimensions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
