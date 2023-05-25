New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Consumables Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460375/?utm_source=GNW





Rising Incidence of Dental Problems to Spur Industry Expansion



The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is also fuelling the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, dental caries is one of the most common chronic diseases worldwide, affecting nearly 60-90% of school children and almost 100% of adults. Furthermore, the prevalence of periodontal diseases is also increasing, particularly in the aging population. The aging population is also more likely to opt for cosmetic dentistry procedures, further fuelling the demand for dental consumables. As a result, the demand for dental consumables is increasing, particularly for restorative and preventive dental materials such as dental composites, dental sealants, and dental cement. Cosmetic dentistry procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and orthodontics are becoming increasingly popular among patients, particularly in developed countries. This trend drives the demand for cosmetic dental consumables such as dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, and orthodontic products.





Limited Reimbursements and High Costs of Consumables Projected to Challenge Industry Growth



Many individuals struggle to afford necessary dental treatments due to the high costs of dental consumables and surgery instruments. In middle and low-income countries, dental care is often not covered by public insurance, and even in high-income countries, dental reimbursement policies are limited. For instance, in the U.S., dental care is covered for children under Medicaid but not under public insurance, leading patients to seek expensive private insurance policies for coverage. Dental consumable products, such as dental implants, are inaccessible to a large portion of the global population due to their high costs and case variability. Factors such as jaw size, decay extent, and bone strength contribute to the uniqueness of each dental implant procedure. This, combined with the availability of multiple ranges of products, expensive CAD/CAM instruments, practitioners’ locations, and individual fees, results in unpredictable costs for patients, reducing their willingness to opt for dental procedures. The COVID pandemic further strained government resources, shifting healthcare policy focus to the pandemic and infectious disease management. In developing countries, high treatment costs for oral diseases and limited dental care systems contribute to poor adult dental health. Often, oral diseases are overlooked, despite their significant impact on quality of life, leading to a high number of dental diseases and expensive, ineffective clinical interventions.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product



• Dental Implants



- Titanium



- Zirconium



• Dental Prosthetics



- Crowns



- Bridges



- Dentures



- Abutments



- Others



• Dental Anesthetics



- Injectable Anesthetics



- Topical Anesthetics



• Dental Sutures



- Absorbable



- Non-absorbable



• Endodontics



- Shaping and Cleaning Consumables



- Obturation Consumables



- Access Preparation Consumables



• Other Consumables



- Dental Splints



- Dental Sealants



- Bonding Agents



- Dental Burs



- Dental Disposables





End-user



• Dental hospitals



• Dental Clinics



• Dental laboratories





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Dental Consumables Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Coltene Holding AG



• Dentsply Sirona



• Envista



• 3M



• GC Orthodontics America



• Henry Schein



• Ivoclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft



• Patterson Companies Inc



• Planmeca OY



• Straumann Holdings AG



• ZimVie (Formerly Zimmer Biomet)





Overall world revenue for Dental Consumables Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$21,759 million in 2023.





