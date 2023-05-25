StorageVault Announces Results of Annual General Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of StorageVault held on May 24, 2023 (the “Meeting”). A total of 226 shareholders holding an aggregate of 313,970,620 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 83.08% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 4, 2023. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.



In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six members, with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 5, 2023 being elected as a director. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Jay Lynne Fleming 92.175%

(289,265,410) 7.825%

(24,557,118) Benjamin Harris 99.418%

(311,996,211) 0.582%

(1,826,317) Iqbal Khan 82.187%

(257,920,447) 17.813%

(55,902,081) Steven Scott ‎77.021‎%

(241,710,388) 22.979%

(72,112,140) Alan A. Simpson 80.593%

(252,918,725) 19.407%

(60,903,803) Mary Vitug 99.997%

(313,814,115) 0.003%

(8,413)



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 239 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 208 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.5 million rentable square feet on 670 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com