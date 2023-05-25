Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Remote Sensing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646042/?utm_source=GNW

Military & Intelligence, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Agriculture & Living Resources segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Satellite Remote Sensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$832.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 109 Featured)

- Ball Corporation

- European Space Agency

- Airbus Group SE

- Space Star Technology Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital During Pandemic

Remote Sensing Technology Market Inches Ahead to Attain Crescendo

Competitive Landscape

Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of

Micro Satellite Companies

Stiff Competition from Airborne Platforms Continue to Trouble

Satellite Imagery Vendors

Market Witnesses Surge in M&A Activity

Startups Take Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations

Satellite Remote Sensing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Market Trends Influencing the Market

What Does the Future Hold for Remote Sensing?

Regional Analysis

World Satellite Remote Sensing Market by Region (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Satellite Remote Sensing Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation to Drive Demand for

Satellite Remote Sensing Services

Military & Intelligence Segment to Amass Major Gains in

Satellite Remote Sensing Market

World Satellite Remote Sensing Market by Application (2023 &

2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure, and Other Applications

Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics

Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites:

A Comparative Analysis

Cost Effective Access to Earth, Lunar, Planetary, Stellar &

Interstellar Discoveries Drive the Focus on SmallSats

Launches: Global Number of SmallSats Launched Into Space as

of the Year 2021 by Application Scenarios

Advances Setting Pace for Remote Sensing & Earth Observation

Programs

Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth

Select Innovations

Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits

Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform

for Market Growth

Global Satellite Services Market (2023E): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Revenues by Service Type

Global Satellite Sector by Market Segment (2023E): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Satellite Remote Sensing: A Conceptual Overview

Classification of Satellites

Types of Sensors for Satellite Remote Sensing

Spatial Resolution in Satellite Imagery

Low Resolution

Medium Resolution

High Resolution

Very High Resolution

Applications

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Satellite Remote Sensing Soaks up Limelight with Glamorous

Spectrum of Applications

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Increased Application of Remote

Sensing Across Industries

Remote Sensing Holds Tremendous Potential in Expanding

Insurability & Assessing UN SDGs

Earth Observation & Remote Sensing Data Make Perfect Sense to

Monitor SDG Indicators

Machine Learning Opens New Frontiers in Satellite Imagery Analysis

Satellite Imagery Data Presents Intriguing Gameplay for AI

Applications

Innovations in Sensor Technology Paving Way for

Commercialization of Space Technology

Recent Global Environmental Study Research Efforts Aimed At

Remote Sensing Innovations

Developments in GIS Technologies Widen Image

Satellite Remote Sensing Momentum Enables Pathways to

Understand Earth System

High Resolution Satellite Imaging Enables in-depth Tapping of Data

Big Data Results in Demand for Advanced Software Solutions

Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise

Government Agencies Rely Satellite Remote Sensing for Various

Purposes

Military & Intelligence: Key Application Segment

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for High Altitude

Platforms: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen

Satellite Networks to Drive Growth

Oil & Gas Entities Rely on Satellite Remote Sensing for New

Site Exploration & Infrastructure Monitoring

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2023

Global E&P CAPEX for the Period 2015-2022

Utilities & Gas Distribution Firms Prioritize Satellite Imagery

for Pipeline Corridor Planning

Satellite Remote Sensing Makes Steady Progress in the Mining

Sector

Gold: A Widely Explored Mineral with Satellite Imagery

Rising Focus on Insurance GIS in the Insurance Sector Bodes

Well for Market Growth

Growing Opportunities in Agriculture & Living Resources Vertical

Satellite Platforms Come to Fore in Precision Farming

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050

Harnessing Remote Sensing Technology for Monitoring Water Quality

Remote Sensing Holds Center-Stage Stance in Forest Monitoring &

Management

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: High-Growth Vertical

Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An

Overview

Satellites Extend their Proficiency in Monitoring Synoptic

Weather Systems

Satellites Easily Predict & Forecast Tropical Cyclones

Growing Adoption in Disaster Management Applications

Satellite-Based Remote Sensing Aids in Land Mapping and

Monitoring Flood Damages

Satellite Remote Sensing Gains Precedence in Marine Applications

Satellite Remote Sensing for Effective Biodiversity Management

Programs

Natural Resources Monitoring Made Convenient with Satellite

Imagery

Advancements in Remote Sensing Technologies for Biodiversity

Monitoring

Satellite Remote Sensing to Help Evade Famine Impact

Volcanic Zone Identification with Satellite Remote Sensing

Satellite Remote Sensing Grabs Attention to Monitor & Map Alien

Invasive Plants

Key Remote Sensing Applications in Archeology

Patent Trends in Space-Borne Sensing and Green Technologies

Challenges and Issues Impacting the Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Satellite Remote Sensing Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote Sensing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Military & Intelligence by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Military & Intelligence

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture & Living Resources by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Agriculture & Living

Resources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture & Living

Resources by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disaster Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Disaster Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Disaster Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weather by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Weather by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Weather by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

An Overview

Rise in Use of Geospatial Data Creates Significant Opportunities

Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise

US Insurers Aim to Rely on Satellite Imagery for Claims Processing

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by

Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote Sensing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing

by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Increase in Competition from Aircraft Imagery Providers

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by

Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

An Overview

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by

Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Europe?s Copernicus Programme Raises the Bar for Satellite

Remote Sensing

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing

by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: France Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing

by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing

by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by

Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by

Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote Sensing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by

Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Russia: A Small but Potential Market

Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing

by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &

Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite

Remote Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Government Agencies: Prime Revenue Contributors for Satellite

Imagery

India: Rise in Adoption of Smart Technologies in Agriculture

Remote Sensing Applications in Agriculture

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &

Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,

Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Brazil: An Overview

Table 65: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Latin America Historic Review for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &

Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Satellite

Remote Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Rest of World for 2023 (E)

Satellite Imagery Market in the Middle East

Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &

Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster

Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Remote

Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &

Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite

Remote Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living

Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

