Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Remote Sensing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646042/?utm_source=GNW
Military & Intelligence, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Agriculture & Living Resources segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Satellite Remote Sensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$832.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 109 Featured)
- Ball Corporation
- European Space Agency
- Airbus Group SE
- Space Star Technology Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646042/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital During Pandemic
Remote Sensing Technology Market Inches Ahead to Attain Crescendo
Competitive Landscape
Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of
Micro Satellite Companies
Stiff Competition from Airborne Platforms Continue to Trouble
Satellite Imagery Vendors
Market Witnesses Surge in M&A Activity
Startups Take Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations
Satellite Remote Sensing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Market Trends Influencing the Market
What Does the Future Hold for Remote Sensing?
Regional Analysis
World Satellite Remote Sensing Market by Region (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Satellite Remote Sensing Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation to Drive Demand for
Satellite Remote Sensing Services
Military & Intelligence Segment to Amass Major Gains in
Satellite Remote Sensing Market
World Satellite Remote Sensing Market by Application (2023 &
2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure, and Other Applications
Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics
Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites:
A Comparative Analysis
Cost Effective Access to Earth, Lunar, Planetary, Stellar &
Interstellar Discoveries Drive the Focus on SmallSats
Launches: Global Number of SmallSats Launched Into Space as
of the Year 2021 by Application Scenarios
Advances Setting Pace for Remote Sensing & Earth Observation
Programs
Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth
Select Innovations
Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits
Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform
for Market Growth
Global Satellite Services Market (2023E): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenues by Service Type
Global Satellite Sector by Market Segment (2023E): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
Satellite Remote Sensing: A Conceptual Overview
Classification of Satellites
Types of Sensors for Satellite Remote Sensing
Spatial Resolution in Satellite Imagery
Low Resolution
Medium Resolution
High Resolution
Very High Resolution
Applications
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Satellite Remote Sensing Soaks up Limelight with Glamorous
Spectrum of Applications
COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Increased Application of Remote
Sensing Across Industries
Remote Sensing Holds Tremendous Potential in Expanding
Insurability & Assessing UN SDGs
Earth Observation & Remote Sensing Data Make Perfect Sense to
Monitor SDG Indicators
Machine Learning Opens New Frontiers in Satellite Imagery Analysis
Satellite Imagery Data Presents Intriguing Gameplay for AI
Applications
Innovations in Sensor Technology Paving Way for
Commercialization of Space Technology
Recent Global Environmental Study Research Efforts Aimed At
Remote Sensing Innovations
Developments in GIS Technologies Widen Image
Satellite Remote Sensing Momentum Enables Pathways to
Understand Earth System
High Resolution Satellite Imaging Enables in-depth Tapping of Data
Big Data Results in Demand for Advanced Software Solutions
Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise
Government Agencies Rely Satellite Remote Sensing for Various
Purposes
Military & Intelligence: Key Application Segment
Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for High Altitude
Platforms: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen
Satellite Networks to Drive Growth
Oil & Gas Entities Rely on Satellite Remote Sensing for New
Site Exploration & Infrastructure Monitoring
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2023
Global E&P CAPEX for the Period 2015-2022
Utilities & Gas Distribution Firms Prioritize Satellite Imagery
for Pipeline Corridor Planning
Satellite Remote Sensing Makes Steady Progress in the Mining
Sector
Gold: A Widely Explored Mineral with Satellite Imagery
Rising Focus on Insurance GIS in the Insurance Sector Bodes
Well for Market Growth
Growing Opportunities in Agriculture & Living Resources Vertical
Satellite Platforms Come to Fore in Precision Farming
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050
Harnessing Remote Sensing Technology for Monitoring Water Quality
Remote Sensing Holds Center-Stage Stance in Forest Monitoring &
Management
Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: High-Growth Vertical
Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An
Overview
Satellites Extend their Proficiency in Monitoring Synoptic
Weather Systems
Satellites Easily Predict & Forecast Tropical Cyclones
Growing Adoption in Disaster Management Applications
Satellite-Based Remote Sensing Aids in Land Mapping and
Monitoring Flood Damages
Satellite Remote Sensing Gains Precedence in Marine Applications
Satellite Remote Sensing for Effective Biodiversity Management
Programs
Natural Resources Monitoring Made Convenient with Satellite
Imagery
Advancements in Remote Sensing Technologies for Biodiversity
Monitoring
Satellite Remote Sensing to Help Evade Famine Impact
Volcanic Zone Identification with Satellite Remote Sensing
Satellite Remote Sensing Grabs Attention to Monitor & Map Alien
Invasive Plants
Key Remote Sensing Applications in Archeology
Patent Trends in Space-Borne Sensing and Green Technologies
Challenges and Issues Impacting the Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Satellite Remote Sensing Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Military & Intelligence by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Military & Intelligence
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture & Living Resources by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Agriculture & Living
Resources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture & Living
Resources by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disaster Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Disaster Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Disaster Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Weather by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Weather by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
An Overview
Rise in Use of Geospatial Data Creates Significant Opportunities
Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise
US Insurers Aim to Rely on Satellite Imagery for Claims Processing
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Increase in Competition from Aircraft Imagery Providers
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
An Overview
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Europe?s Copernicus Programme Raises the Bar for Satellite
Remote Sensing
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Russia: A Small but Potential Market
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &
Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Remote Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Government Agencies: Prime Revenue Contributors for Satellite
Imagery
India: Rise in Adoption of Smart Technologies in Agriculture
Remote Sensing Applications in Agriculture
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &
Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Brazil: An Overview
Table 65: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Latin America Historic Review for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &
Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Remote Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Rest of World for 2023 (E)
Satellite Imagery Market in the Middle East
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &
Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Remote Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646042/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030
Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite Remote Sensing estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Remote Sensing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646042/?utm_source=GNW