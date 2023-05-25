New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460374/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Need for Crowd Control Solutions and the Rising Incidence of Civil Unrest and Terrorism



The global non-lethal weapons market is projected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing demand for crowd control solutions and the escalating occurrences of civil unrest and terrorism on a global scale are driving the market for non-lethal weapons. Among the various types of non-lethal weapons, including stun guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas, these weapons contribute to over 70% of the overall market revenue. Additionally, there is a growing adoption of chemical and acoustic weapons, specifically tear gas and LRAD devices, respectively.





North America stands as the largest market for non-lethal weapons, with the United States playing a significant role in driving market growth. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the market. Countries in this region are making substantial investments in non-lethal weapons to address the challenges posed by terrorism and civil unrest.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by System Type



• Anti-Personnel



• Anti-Vehicle





Market Segment by End-User



• Law Enforcement Agencies



• Military



• Civilians





Market Segment by Technology



• Chemical-based



• Electroshock-based



• Mechanical and Kinetic



• Acoustic/Light



• Other Technology





Market Segment by Product Type



• Stun Guns



• Rubber Bullets



• Tear Gas



• Pepper Spray



• Water/Sound Cannons



• Other Product Type





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Non-Lethal Weapons Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc.



• Axon Enterprise, Inc.



• BAE Systems PLC



• Byrna Technologies Inc.



• Combined Systems, Inc.



• Condor Non-Lethal Technologies



• Fabrique Nationale Herstal



• Genasys Inc.



• Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.



• NonLethal Technologies Inc.



• PepperBall Technologies Inc.



• Raytheon Company



• Rheinmetall AG



• Safariland, LLC



• United Tactical Systems LLC





Overall world revenue for Non-Lethal Weapons Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$8.33 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





