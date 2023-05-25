Global Dental Laboratories Market to Reach $49.7 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Laboratories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197186/?utm_source=GNW

Systems & Parts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$20.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dental Radiology Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Dental Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 207 Featured)

- 3M ESPE

- A Plus Dental Laboratory

- ADL Dental Laboratories

- Asteto Dent Labs

- Champlain Dental Laboratory Inc.

- Dentsply Sirona

- Elysee Dental Solutions BV

- Glidewell Laboratories

- Institut Straumann AG

- MicroDental Laboratories Inc.

- Modern Dental Laboratory USA

- National Dentex Corporation

- Nobel Biocare Holding AG

- Patriot Dental Laboratory

- Shofu Inc.

- Utah Valley Dental Lab

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197186/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Present

Challenging Times for Dental Market

Americans Choose to Defer Dental Visits Amidst COVID-19: % of

Dentists Recording Decline in Patient Volume (October 2020)

State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April 2020

% Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices: April 2020-

Dec 2021

Teledentistry Makes Huge Gains

Dental Labs Faces Instability Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

An Introduction to Dental Laboratories

Manufacture of Dental Solutions at Laboratories

Conventional Vs. Modern Restoration Process

Global Market Outlook

Dental Restorations & Implants Drive Lab Revenues

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Competition

Dental Laboratories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dental Industry Trends to Influence Demand Dynamics in Dental

Labs Market

Pandemic Drives Shift towards Digital Dentistry

Digital Dental Technologies Witness a Robust Growth

Rapid Pace of Digitization Transforms Dental Laboratories

Smart and Automated Workflows Promise New Opportunities for

Dental Labs

Simplify Dentist?s Workflow through Digital Dentistry Labs

Managing Talent Pipelines in Future Digital Dental Laboratories

Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced

Technologies

Growing Use of CAD/CAM in Dental Labs

Global Dental CAD/CAM Market by End-Use (in %): 2023E

3D Printing Rapidly Becoming an Essential Technology for Dental

Labs

Global Dental 3D Printing Applications Market by Type (in %)

for 2023E

Overcoming Challenges with Additive Manufacturing

3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations

Dental Labs Support Operations of Dental Practices

Despite Shift Towards Digital Dentistry, Skilled Lab

Technicians to Stay in Demand

Focus of Material Advances on Bridging Gap between Natural &

Artificial Teeth

Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Presents Opportunities

for Dental Labs

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Restorative Dentistry Boosts Prospects for Dental Labs

All-Ceramic Restorations Benefit from the Trend Favoring

Monolithic Restorations

Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor

Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight

Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing

Surge in Dental Implant Procedures Support Dental Labs

Dental Implants Penetration Worldwide - Number of Patients

Treated Per 10,000 Persons in Select Countries

Small Laboratories Survive Amidst Stiff Competition from Large

Labs

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019,

2022 & 2025

Outsourcing - A Strategy to Deal with Skills Shortage

Manufacturing OS Helps Dental Labs to Increase Productivity and

Reduce Costs

How Important is Quality Assurance for Dental Labs

Chairside Fabrication - Not a Near-term Threat

Macro Factors Influencing Dental Labs Industry

Demographic Factors & Spending on Oral Care

Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in

the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 &

2024

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing

Regions

Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancy

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry

Challenges Confronting Dental Laboratories



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Systems & Parts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Systems & Parts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Systems & Parts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Radiology Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Dental Radiology Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Dental Radiology

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laboratory Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Laboratory Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Laboratory Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Lasers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dental Lasers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Dental Lasers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Equipment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Equipment Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Equipment Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oral

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oral Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Oral Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Restorative Dentistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Restorative Dentistry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Restorative Dentistry

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Dental Implants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Dental Implants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthodontics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Orthodontics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Orthodontics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Endodontics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Endodontics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Endodontics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Dental Laboratories Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Dental Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Dental Laboratories Industry - An Overview

Demand for Dental Care Services Bodes Well for Dental Labs Market

Consolidation Activity Continues in Dental Labs Industry

Number of Dental Laboratory Businesses in the US: 2015-2022

Number of Dentists Per 100,000 Population in the US for the

Years 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020

Outsourcing Gains Momentum in Dental Laboratory Industry

Offshoring Strategy Gives Rise to Quality Concerns

Labs Ride on the Capabilities of Digital Dentistry Technologies

PFMs Dominate Laboratory Work, Metal-Free Restorations Picking Up

Crown and Bridges Market: A Review

CAD/CAM Systems Spur Demand for All-Ceramic Crowns and Bridges

Spending on Dental Services: A Key Factor Determining Market

Growth

National Dental Spending (in $ Billion) in the US for the Years

2015-2021

Dental Market in the US: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Expenditure by Source of Financing for 2021

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Laboratories by Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry,

Dental Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental

Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Oral

Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and

Endodontics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Application - Oral Care, Restorative

Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental

Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Oral

Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and

Endodontics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Dental Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Application - Oral Care, Restorative

Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental

Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Oral

Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and

Endodontics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Dental Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Application - Oral Care, Restorative

Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental

Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Oral

Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and

Endodontics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Dental Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Europe: A Leading Market for Dental Implants

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Application - Oral Care, Restorative

Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental

Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Oral

Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and

Endodontics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Dental Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Application - Oral Care, Restorative

Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental

Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Oral

Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and

Endodontics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Dental Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Application - Oral Care, Restorative

Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental

Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics

and Endodontics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Application - Oral Care, Restorative

Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental

Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Oral

Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and

Endodontics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Dental Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Laboratories by Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry,

Dental Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Oral Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental

Implants, Orthodontics and Endodontics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Oral

Care, Restorative Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics and

Endodontics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Laboratories by Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental

Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and

Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment,

Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems & Parts, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory

Machines, Dental Lasers and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197186/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________