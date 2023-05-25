Global Dental Laboratories Market to Reach $49.7 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Laboratories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197186/?utm_source=GNW
Systems & Parts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$20.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dental Radiology Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Dental Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 207 Featured)
- 3M ESPE
- A Plus Dental Laboratory
- ADL Dental Laboratories
- Asteto Dent Labs
- Champlain Dental Laboratory Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona
- Elysee Dental Solutions BV
- Glidewell Laboratories
- Institut Straumann AG
- MicroDental Laboratories Inc.
- Modern Dental Laboratory USA
- National Dentex Corporation
- Nobel Biocare Holding AG
- Patriot Dental Laboratory
- Shofu Inc.
- Utah Valley Dental Lab
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Present
Challenging Times for Dental Market
Americans Choose to Defer Dental Visits Amidst COVID-19: % of
Dentists Recording Decline in Patient Volume (October 2020)
State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April 2020
% Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices: April 2020-
Dec 2021
Teledentistry Makes Huge Gains
Dental Labs Faces Instability Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
An Introduction to Dental Laboratories
Manufacture of Dental Solutions at Laboratories
Conventional Vs. Modern Restoration Process
Global Market Outlook
Dental Restorations & Implants Drive Lab Revenues
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
Dental Laboratories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dental Industry Trends to Influence Demand Dynamics in Dental
Labs Market
Pandemic Drives Shift towards Digital Dentistry
Digital Dental Technologies Witness a Robust Growth
Rapid Pace of Digitization Transforms Dental Laboratories
Smart and Automated Workflows Promise New Opportunities for
Dental Labs
Simplify Dentist?s Workflow through Digital Dentistry Labs
Managing Talent Pipelines in Future Digital Dental Laboratories
Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced
Technologies
Growing Use of CAD/CAM in Dental Labs
Global Dental CAD/CAM Market by End-Use (in %): 2023E
3D Printing Rapidly Becoming an Essential Technology for Dental
Labs
Global Dental 3D Printing Applications Market by Type (in %)
for 2023E
Overcoming Challenges with Additive Manufacturing
3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows
Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations
Dental Labs Support Operations of Dental Practices
Despite Shift Towards Digital Dentistry, Skilled Lab
Technicians to Stay in Demand
Focus of Material Advances on Bridging Gap between Natural &
Artificial Teeth
Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Presents Opportunities
for Dental Labs
Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Restorative Dentistry Boosts Prospects for Dental Labs
All-Ceramic Restorations Benefit from the Trend Favoring
Monolithic Restorations
Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor
Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight
Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing
Surge in Dental Implant Procedures Support Dental Labs
Dental Implants Penetration Worldwide - Number of Patients
Treated Per 10,000 Persons in Select Countries
Small Laboratories Survive Amidst Stiff Competition from Large
Labs
Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019,
2022 & 2025
Outsourcing - A Strategy to Deal with Skills Shortage
Manufacturing OS Helps Dental Labs to Increase Productivity and
Reduce Costs
How Important is Quality Assurance for Dental Labs
Chairside Fabrication - Not a Near-term Threat
Macro Factors Influencing Dental Labs Industry
Demographic Factors & Spending on Oral Care
Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in
the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 &
2024
Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing
Regions
Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancy
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
Challenges Confronting Dental Laboratories
