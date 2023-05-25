New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Helicopter Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460373/?utm_source=GNW





Aging Military Helicopter Fleets to Boost Industry Growth



The aging military helicopter fleets are having a significant impact on the military helicopter market as countries seek to replace their aging fleets with modern and more capable platforms. Many countries have been operating their helicopter fleets for several decades, and these platforms are reaching the end of their service life, requiring expensive maintenance and repairs to keep them operational. In addition, these older helicopters are often less capable than newer models, with lower performance, shorter range, and less advanced avionics and weapons systems.





As a result, many countries are investing in new helicopter platforms to replace their aging fleets, driving demand for new and advanced helicopter technologies. This has created opportunities for helicopter manufacturers to develop and sell new platforms to meet the evolving requirements of military customers.





The need to replace aging helicopter fleets has also created a market for aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), upgrade and modernization services, and spare parts. Companies that specialize in these areas, such as MRO providers and avionics upgrade specialists, are benefiting from the increased demand for their services. The aging military helicopter fleets are driving demand for new and advanced helicopter technologies, creating opportunities for helicopter manufacturers and aftermarket service providers to grow their businesses in the military helicopter market.





Segments Covered in the Report





Application



• Attack and Reconnaissance Helicopters



• Maritime Helicopters



• Transport Helicopters



• Search and Rescue Helicopters



• Training Helicopters



• Others





Type



• Light Military Helicopter



• Medium Military Helicopter



• Heavy Military Helicopter





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Helicopter Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Airbus



• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)



• Boeing



• Bell Textron Inc.



• Kaman Corporation



• Leonardo S.p.A.



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• MD HELICOPTERS LLC



• Russian Helicopters



• Robinson Helicopter Company, Inc.



• Rostec





Overall world revenue for Military Helicopter Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$36.4 billion in 2023. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033.





