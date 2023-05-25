Bicycle Market Trends and ForecastThe global bicycle market is expected to reach an estimated $99.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.9% 2022 to 2028

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bicycle Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458606/?utm_source=GNW



Bicycle Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global bicycle market looks promising with opportunities in the road bicycle, mountain bicycle, kids bicycle, e-bicycle and other bicycle segments. The global bicycle market is expected to reach an estimated $99.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.9% 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are raising fuel prices, government programs to build bicycle paths and roads, increasing health concerns/fitness consciousness, growing environmental awareness, and increasing traffic congestion.

Emerging Trends in the Bicycle Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing trend of bike sharing, development of folding bicycles, and custom fit bicycles.

A total of 130 figures / charts and 72 tables are provided in this 178-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Bicycle Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that e-bicycle will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global bicycle market by bicycle type and region, as follows:



Bicycle Market by Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Road Bicycle

• Mountain Bicycle

• Kids Bicycle

• E-Bicycle

• Other Bicycles



Bicycle Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o United Kingdom

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Bicycle Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies bicycle companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the bicycle companies profiled in this report includes.

• Giant Manufacturing

• Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

• Accell Group NV

• Dorel Industry

• Tube Investment of India Ltd.

• Ideal Bike Corporation

• Hero Cycles Ltd

Bicycle Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that e-bicycle will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for zero emission climates, government regulations, and safety standards for bicycling. Development of cycling infrastructure will have a larger impact on the electric bicycle market in emerging markets in the coming years.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation and a healthier lifestyle.

Features of the Global Bicycle Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global bicycle market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global bicycle market size by various segments, such as by type in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global bicycle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by a type and regions for the global bicycle market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global bicycle market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model

FAQ

Q1. What is the bicycle market size?

Answer: The global bicycle market is expected to reach an estimated $99.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for bicycle market?

Answer: The bicycle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the bicycle market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing fuel prices, government programs to build bicycle paths and roads, increasing health concerns/fitness consciousness, growing environmental awareness, and increasing traffic congestion.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for bicycle?

Answer: E-bicycle is the major segment by product for bicycle.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in bicycle market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing trend of bike sharing, development of folding bicycles, and custom fit bicycles. .

Q6. Who are the key bicycle companies?



Answer: Some of the key bicycle companies are as follows:

• Giant Manufacturing

• Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

• Accell Group NV

• Dorel Industry

• Tube Investment of India Ltd.

• Ideal Bike Corporation

• Hero Cycles Ltd

Q7.

Which bicycle product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that e-bicycle will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for zero emission climates, government regulations, and safety standards for bicycling. Development of cycling infrastructure will have a larger impact on the electric bicycle market in emerging markets in the coming years.

Q8: In bicycle market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation and a healthier lifestyle.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global bicycle market by type (road bicycle, mountain bicycle, kids bicycle, e-bicycle, and other bicycles) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458606/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________