Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $133.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8%

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Paper Market, By Product Type, By Raw Material, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global tissue paper market, market size (US$ Billion and Billion Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Tissues are a class of paper that can be unglazed, glazed, or creped. Tissue paper contains properties such as lightweight, softness, and absorbency. Raw material for all kinds of tissue paper is pulp derived from tree wood. In order to meet the increasing demand for paper, trees are cut widely which has increased concerns related to deforestation.



However, tissue papers that are currently available are not easily degradable. Therefore, various environmental issues posed by tissue paper production are expected to restrain the growth of the global tissue paper market.



Market Dynamics:



Amongst end user, commercial segment was the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to increasing commercialization across the globe creating demand for tissue paper. For instance, hotels, restaurants, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and commercial and business institutions have lucrative demand for tissue paper.



The availability of raw materials is driving the growth of the global tissue paper market during the forecast period. For instance, North Africa region, which includes Egypt, Sudan, Tunis, Algeria, and Morocco, has raw materials available for the production of pulp and paper-based products.

According to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, on October 28, 2022, the paper and packaging sector in India is growing rapidly and has significant potential for future expansion. The industry was valued at US$ 50.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 204.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth in the sector is being driven by a surge in e-commerce, food processing, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, the manufacturing industry, and the healthcare sector. Additionally, numerous government initiatives including 'Make in India' had a positive impact on the packaging industry. The paper and packaging industry is currently the fifth largest sector in the Indian economy and has the potential to achieve pricing levels that are about 40% cheaper compared to European regions.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global tissue paper market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Procter & Gamble Co., Sofidel Group, CMPC Tissue S.A., WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH, Metsa Group, Cascades Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global tissue paper market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, tissue paper manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global tissue paper market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $133.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Toilet Tissue

Paper Napkin/ Paper Towel

Kitchen and Hand Towel

Facial Tissue / Hankies

Others (Specialty and Wrapping Tissue)

by Raw Material:

Wood Free

Wood Containing

Recovered Paper

by End User:

Residential

Commercial

by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channel

Others (Departmental Stores, etc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zljwg

