Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030

Display Terminals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Interface Software segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

In This Age of Digitalization, HMI Acquires New Significance

A Universal Feature for all Electronic & Digital Devices, HMI

to Benefit from the Growing Momentum of Digital Transformation

of Businesses: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

American Industrial Systems, Inc. (USA)

Beijer Electronics, Inc. (Sweden)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)

Kontron S&T AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Autonomy-Connectivity-Electrification-Electronification Spur

the Importance of Easy-to-Use HMI in the Automotive Industry

Digital HMI to Witness Strong Penetration in the Automotive

Instrument Cluster Market Still Dominated by Analog HMI:

Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market (In US$ Billion)

by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023

As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload

Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Spotlight

As In-Vehicle Connectivity Solutions Grow in Commercial Value,

HMI Becomes a Key Engineering Essential Vital for the

Successful Design of Safe Connected Cars: Global OEM

Connected Car Solutions for Passenger Cars (In 000 Units) by

Type for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2024

Digital Transformation in the Oil & Gas Industry Spurs Demand

for Advanced Panel HMI

Growing Importance of Digital Oilfield Accelerates HMI Demand

Active Integration of IIoT and M2M Communication in Oil & Gas

Infrastructure Widens Opportunities

As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to

Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, HMI Draws Increased

Interest: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Strong Penetration of Industrial Automation Concept Spurs

Growth of HMI

Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial Automation

Brings HMI into the Spotlight for Controlling & Monitoring

Machines & Processes: Global Industrial Automation Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation

Ecosystem

PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments

Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology

Growing IoT Ecosystem Across Industries Bring the Value of

Intuitive HMI Designs Into the Spotlight: Global Number of IoT

Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2025

Touchscreen Enhanced With Haptics & Ultra-Haptics: The Current

Focus Area for Innovation

Haptics Facilitate Seamless Interaction with Virtual Models

UltraHaptics Bring In New Era of Touchless Screens

HD Haptics Emerge to Enhance User Experience

Rising Demand for Mobility and Efficiency: Strong Growth Driver

for Mobile HMI Solutions

Multi-Modal HMI Gains in Popularity

Backlighting for HMI: ?Light Guide Film Technology? in Focus

From Graphical User Interface to Natural Language User

Interfaces, the Transition Has Begun

AR/VR Emerge as Attractive Technologies to Bridge the Current

Human/Machine Gap

Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market

with the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays

AI Enabled HMI: From Science Fiction to Commercial Deployment

Intersection of Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Artificial

Intelligence Marks the First Step Forward in Redefining HMI in

the Age of Intelligence: Global AI in NLP (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

Affective Computing: The Future of all Emotional Human-Machine

Interactions

Developments in Affective Computing Bodes Well for the

Development of Next Generation Futuristic Emotionally Aware

HMI Solutions: Global Market for Affective Computing (In US$

Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Holographic HMI to Witness Strong Adoption in the Enterprise/

Industrial Sector

As the World Moves to the 3rd Wave of Mobility Called

Productive Mobility as Evidenced by the Explosion of BYOW,

Holographic HMI & Wearable HMI Will Witness Robust Growth &

Adoption: Global Market for Enterprise Wearables (In US$

Million) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2025

Chat Bots & Digital Assistants: A New Paradigm in HMI Waiting

to Disrupt the Market

Expanding Implementation of Conversational Bots Underlines the

Unleashing of Conversational UX as the HMI of the Future:

Global Chatbot Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,

2023, 2026 and 2028



