Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030

Display Terminals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Interface Software segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
The Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured)
- Denso Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Continental AG
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS)
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
- NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.
- Bosch Group
- Gefran SpA
- Beijer Electronics, Inc.
- Aveva Group PLC
- Maple Systems, Inc.
- Material Handling Systems, Inc. (MHS)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
In This Age of Digitalization, HMI Acquires New Significance
A Universal Feature for all Electronic & Digital Devices, HMI
to Benefit from the Growing Momentum of Digital Transformation
of Businesses: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
American Industrial Systems, Inc. (USA)
Beijer Electronics, Inc. (Sweden)
Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)
Kontron S&T AG (Germany)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Autonomy-Connectivity-Electrification-Electronification Spur
the Importance of Easy-to-Use HMI in the Automotive Industry
Digital HMI to Witness Strong Penetration in the Automotive
Instrument Cluster Market Still Dominated by Analog HMI:
Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market (In US$ Billion)
by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023
As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload
Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Spotlight
As In-Vehicle Connectivity Solutions Grow in Commercial Value,
HMI Becomes a Key Engineering Essential Vital for the
Successful Design of Safe Connected Cars: Global OEM
Connected Car Solutions for Passenger Cars (In 000 Units) by
Type for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2024
Digital Transformation in the Oil & Gas Industry Spurs Demand
for Advanced Panel HMI
Growing Importance of Digital Oilfield Accelerates HMI Demand
Active Integration of IIoT and M2M Communication in Oil & Gas
Infrastructure Widens Opportunities
As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to
Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, HMI Draws Increased
Interest: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Strong Penetration of Industrial Automation Concept Spurs
Growth of HMI
Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial Automation
Brings HMI into the Spotlight for Controlling & Monitoring
Machines & Processes: Global Industrial Automation Market (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation
Ecosystem
PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments
Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology
Growing IoT Ecosystem Across Industries Bring the Value of
Intuitive HMI Designs Into the Spotlight: Global Number of IoT
Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2025
Touchscreen Enhanced With Haptics & Ultra-Haptics: The Current
Focus Area for Innovation
Haptics Facilitate Seamless Interaction with Virtual Models
UltraHaptics Bring In New Era of Touchless Screens
HD Haptics Emerge to Enhance User Experience
Rising Demand for Mobility and Efficiency: Strong Growth Driver
for Mobile HMI Solutions
Multi-Modal HMI Gains in Popularity
Backlighting for HMI: ?Light Guide Film Technology? in Focus
From Graphical User Interface to Natural Language User
Interfaces, the Transition Has Begun
AR/VR Emerge as Attractive Technologies to Bridge the Current
Human/Machine Gap
Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market
with the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays
AI Enabled HMI: From Science Fiction to Commercial Deployment
Intersection of Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Artificial
Intelligence Marks the First Step Forward in Redefining HMI in
the Age of Intelligence: Global AI in NLP (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
Affective Computing: The Future of all Emotional Human-Machine
Interactions
Developments in Affective Computing Bodes Well for the
Development of Next Generation Futuristic Emotionally Aware
HMI Solutions: Global Market for Affective Computing (In US$
Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
Holographic HMI to Witness Strong Adoption in the Enterprise/
Industrial Sector
As the World Moves to the 3rd Wave of Mobility Called
Productive Mobility as Evidenced by the Explosion of BYOW,
Holographic HMI & Wearable HMI Will Witness Robust Growth &
Adoption: Global Market for Enterprise Wearables (In US$
Million) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2025
Chat Bots & Digital Assistants: A New Paradigm in HMI Waiting
to Disrupt the Market
Expanding Implementation of Conversational Bots Underlines the
Unleashing of Conversational UX as the HMI of the Future:
Global Chatbot Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,
2023, 2026 and 2028
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030
Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2022-2030.
