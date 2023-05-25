New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460372/?utm_source=GNW





The Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy Storage Systems Is Driving the Market



The lithium-ion battery market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. The market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the market. Moreover, collaborations and partnerships are emerging as a trend in the market as companies aim to expand their product portfolios and enter new markets. The growth of the market is expected to continue in the coming years, presenting significant opportunities for battery manufacturers, suppliers, and other stakeholders.





it is clear that the demand for these batteries is rapidly increasing due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. The market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years, driven by factors such as government initiatives and regulations promoting sustainable energy and the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions.





In terms of regional growth, Asia Pacific is leading the market due to the presence of prominent battery manufacturers in the region, along with the high demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. However, North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the shift towards clean energy.





The research also reveals that the market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the market. These players are continuously investing in research and development to improve battery performance and enhance their market position. Moreover, collaborations and partnerships are also emerging as a trend in the market as companies aim to expand their product portfolios and enter new markets.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Value and Volume



• Market Value (US$ Billion)



• Market Cumulative Capacity (GWh)





Market Segment by Voltage



• Low (Below 12 V)



• Medium (12 V-48 V)



• High (Above 48 V)





Market Segment by End-Use



• Automobile



• Energy Storage



• Consumer Electronics



• Other End-Use





Market Segment by Material



• Cathode Material



• Anode Material



• Electrolyte Material



• Separator Material



• Other Materials





Market Segment by Type



• Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide



• Lithium Iron Phosphate



• Lithium Cobalt Oxide



• Lithium Titanate Oxide



• Lithium Manganese Oxide



• Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Poland



• France



• Hungary



• Sweden



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• BYD Co. Ltd.



• China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd (CALB)



• Clarios



• Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)



• GS Yuasa Corporation



• Hitachi, Ltd



• Ipower Batteries Pvt. Ltd.



• Kokam



• LG Chem



• Lithium Werks



• NextEra Energy, Inc.



• Panasonic Holdings Corporation



• Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.



• Tesla, Inc.



• Toshiba Corporation





Overall world revenue for Lithium-Ion Battery Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$120.5 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





