PP Compound Market Trends and ForecastThe global polypropylene compound market is expected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.0% 2022 to 2028

PP Compound Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global polypropylene compound market looks promising with opportunities in automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, packaging, and industrial end uses. The global polypropylene compound market is expected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.0% 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for the market are increasing automotive production and growing demand for consumer electronics and appliances in countries China, the United States, and Hong Kong.



Emerging Trends in the PP Compound Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of eco-friendly PP compound and development of long glass fiber PP compound.

A total of 134 figures / charts and 109 tables are provided in this 228-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



PP Compound Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global PP compound market by end use, filler type, polymer type, and region as follows:



PP Compound Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Automotive

• Appliances

• Consumer Electronics

• Packaging

• Industrial

• Others



PP Compound Market by Filler Type [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Mineral Filled

• Glass Reinforced

• Additive Concentrates

• Compounded TPO/TPVs

• Others



PP Compound Market by Polymer Type [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Homopolymers

• Random Polymers

• Impact Copolymers



PP Compound Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of PP Compound Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies PP compound companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the PP compound companies profiled in this report includes.

• LyondellBasell

• Mitsui Chemical Inc.

• Borealis AG

• Jpanese Polypropylene Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

PP Compound Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that automotive will remain the largest end use segment due to the increasing production of automotive production and growing use of composite materials for weight reduction, which helps in better fuel economy, better vehicle performance, and reduced emissions.

• Impact polymer will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it offers tougher material and excellent impact strength at high as well as low temperature.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing growth in automotive production and appliance industry.

Features of PP Compound Market

• Market Size Estimates: PP compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, filler type, polymer type, and region

• Regional Analysis: PP compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, filler type, polymer type, and regions for the PP compound market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the recycled carbon fiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q6. Who are the key PP compound companies?



Answer: Some of the key PP compound companies are as follows:

• LyondellBasell

• Mitsuo Chemicals Inc.

• Borealis AG

• Japanese Polypropylene Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Inc.

• Washington Penn Plastic

• Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited

• Sparsh Polychem Pvt. Ltd.

• Exxonmobils

• Ravago

• SABIC

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global PP compound market by end use (automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, packaging, industrial, and others), filler type (mineral filled, glass reinforced, additive concentrates, compounded TPO/TPVs, and others), polymer type (homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



