CBH Homes is helping Realtors navigate uncertain times in the Real Estate Market.

Boise, Idaho, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho’s number one home builder, is thrilled to announce New Market. New You. an event for Realtors® designed to inspire and empower Realtors® in the ever-changing market.

Join CBH Homes for a morning filled with inspiration and practical insights as Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes, award-winning author, and the 2021 NAHB Woman of the Year, takes the stage as the keynote speaker. With her infectious energy and expertise, Ronda will guide attendees through a high-energy session focused on becoming top salespeople and leaders in their field.

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, June 6th, 10 am - 11:30 am

Where: Hillcrest Country Club, 4610 W Hillcrest Dr, Boise, ID

RSVP: https://newmarketnewyou.eventbrite.com

Attendees will enjoy brunch, exciting giveaways, and exclusive swag from CBH Homes. Ronda Conger will share actionable strategies and practical tips on how to adapt to the current market conditions, develop effective prospecting techniques, and cultivate new habits to thrive in the industry.

"This event is a must-attend for Realtors® who are ready to embrace change, elevate their sales performance, and become leaders in all aspects of their lives," said Christine Comstock, CBH Homes Sales Coach Director/Managing Associate Broker. "We believe in the potential of every agent and want to provide them with the tools and inspiration they need to make 2023 their best year yet."

Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, and RSVPs can be made by visiting newmarketnewyou.eventbrite.com . Attendees will have the opportunity to not only gain valuable insights from Ronda Conger but also enjoy a memorable experience with CBH Homes, including exciting giveaways such as a hot air balloon ride in the CBH Love Wins balloon and exclusive swag.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all Realtors® who have supported CBH Homes. This event is our way of expressing our appreciation and providing them with the resources they need to succeed," added Christine. "We invite all Realtors® to reserve their spot now and join us for a transformative experience."

For more information about CBH Homes and available homes visit cbhhomes.com.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #55 in the nation and proudly working with over 25,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

Attachment