Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Rising Focus on Establishing New Semiconductor Fab Facilities to Fuel Market Growth

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to reach USD 149.8 billion by 2028 from USD 91.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028.
The major factors driving the market growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market include increasing demand for semiconductor fabrication facilities, and the need for semiconductor parts in electric and hybrid vehicles.
The wafer testing/IC testing segment is projected to grow at the highest growth CAGR during the forecast period
The wafer testing/IC testing segment is projected to grow at the highest growth CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can are attributed to the need for accuracy in ICs. ICs need to be incorporated with multiple functions, and complex circuitry needs proper testing equipment to achieve accuracy.
Wafer testing equipment are vital for testing electronic devices for functionality and performance at different points during the semiconductor manufacturing process. With new technological developments, there is an increase in the design complexities and development of new products.
Memory segment held the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022
In 2022, memory held the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Remote work and education fueled demand for laptop computers, propelling the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) industry to greater heights in 2021.
Solid-state drives (SSDs) using NAND flash storage, a nonvolatile storage that does not require power to maintain data, are being used by automotive and data center sectors. SSDs are now the industry standard for laptops and other mobile devices. A similar trend and increased use of memory ICs are expected in the automotive sector mainly due to the trends such as electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles, among others.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years owing to the increased adoption of this technology in Japan, China, and South Korea. China and Japan are the economic powerhouses of the region.
Moreover, digitalization is rapidly gaining traction in developing countries like India. The use of smartphones and tablets is very high in the country. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), smartphone shipments in India in 2021 were valued at USD 173 million, which was a 14% increase from 2020.
Competitive landscape
The major players of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are Applied Materials, Inc. (US), ASML (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US), and KLA Corporation (US), among others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|343
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$91.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$149.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Rising Focus on Establishing New Semiconductor Fab Facilities to Fuel Market Growth During Forecast Period
- Lithography Equipment to Account for Largest Share of Front-End Equipment Market in 2028
- Wafer Testing/Ic Testing Segment to Capture Largest Share of Back-End Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2028
- Chemical Control Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2028
- Memory Segment to Account for Largest Share of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2023 and 2028
- 3D Ics to Lead Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2028
- Idm Firms to Account for Largest Share of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2028
- Japan to Record Highest CAGR in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to Hold Largest Share of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities
- Growing Semiconductor Industry
- Rising Demand for Semiconductor Parts in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
- Surging Demand for Ai Chips Driven by Future Ai-Driven Workloads and Applications
- Implementation of 5G Technology
- Adoption of 5G Technology and IoT Increases Demand for Advanced Semiconductors in US
- Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles in US
Restraints
- High Cost of Ownership
- Complexity of Patterns and Functional Defects in Semiconductor Chips
Opportunities
- Shortage of Semiconductors Leading to Development of New Manufacturing Facilities
- Government Initiatives to Boost Domestic Semiconductor Industry
- Chips Act to Strengthen Semiconductor Supply Chain in US
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Workforce Worldwide
- Environmental Factors Causing Disruptions
- Longer Construction Timelines for New Fabs in US
- Possibility of Water Shortage at Semiconductor Fab Facilities in US
- Shortage of Lithography Equipment
Supply Chain Analysis
- Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players
Case Studies
- Implementation of Jbk's Making Service Work Program to Train Field Engineers on Semiconductor Production Equipment
- Closed-Loop Monitoring and Control Based on Thermal Behavior to Help Decrease Rejections
- Spts's Drie Technology Strengthened Imec's Silicon Etch Platform
Technology Analysis
- Wafer Bonding
- Flip Chip
- Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (Fowlp)
- Soft Solder
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- Lam Research Corporation
- Asml
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Kla Corporation
- Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Teradyne, Inc.
- Advantest Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi High-Tech Corporation)
- Plasma-Therm
Other Players
- Veeco Instruments Inc.
- Ev Group (Evg)
- Onto Innovation
- Nordson Corporation
- Advanced Dicing Technologies (Adt)
- Qp Technologies
- Evatec Ag
- Modutek Corporation
- Nikon Corporation
- Semiconductor Equipment Corporation
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Formfactor, Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Semes
- Kokusai Electric Corporation
