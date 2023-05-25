Global Smart Electricity Meters Market to Reach $25.3 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Electricity Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101172/?utm_source=GNW

Single-Phase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Three-Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Smart Electricity Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Smart Meters: Laying the Foundation of Energy Efficiency and

Reliable Utility Networks

An Introduction to Smart Electricity Meters

Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost

Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology

AMI Technology Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market

Asian Economies Spearhead Growth

Key Challenges Confronting the Smart Electricity Meters Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Smart Electricity Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need

for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering

Technology

Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global

Adoption

Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Utilities

Benefits to Customers

Digitization Trend in Utilities Spurs Adoption of Smart Meters

Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure

Drives Power Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for

Smart Electricity Meters

Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Metering

Infrastructure Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$

Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020

Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart

Electricity Meters

Rising Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to

Benefit Penetration

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for Smart Electricity Meters

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for

Provision of Smart Utility Services: Global Market for Smart

City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025

Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for

Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to

Fuel Demand for Smart Meters

Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate Smart Meters

Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift

towards Sustainable Economy

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years

2019, 2025 & 2030

Rising Prominence of Smart Electricity Meters in Advanced

Outage Management

Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution

Automation

Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart

Meters-Generated Data

AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data

Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for

Smart Meters

Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart

Electricity Meters

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility

Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart

Meters



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Phase by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Single-Phase by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Three-Phase by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Three-Phase by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Smart Electricity Meters Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

While COVID-19 Hits Smart Meters Market, Focus on Energy

Efficiency in Utilities and Smart Cities Projects to Drive

Long-term Growth

Smart Electricity Meters: Favorable Government Policies Propel

Adoption

Transition towards Smart Technologies Benefits Smart

Electricity Meter Adoption

Penetration of Smart Electricity Meters Set to Rise in North

America

Advanced Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown (in %) of

Meter Count by Technology for 2014, 2016 and 2018

Advanced Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown (in %) of

Meter Count by Sector and Technology for 2018

Competition

Smart Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown of Installed

Units by Leading Vendors for 2019

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and Three-Phase -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Smart Electricity Meters Market in Canada: An Overview

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Improving Infrastructure Facilities in Cities: Essential

Drivers of Growth for Smart Meters Market

Energy Efficiency Plans to Boost Smart Electricity Meters

Deployments

Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Smart Electricity Meters Market in China: An Overview

Despite Temporary Slowdown due to COVID-29, Power Demand Favors

Growth in Smart Electricity Meters Market: Annual Average

Growth Rate (%) of Electricity Demand China for 2001-2020

Focus on Developing Smart Cities in China: Opportunity for

Smart Meters

Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Though COVID-19 Pandemic Halts Smart Meter Installations in

Europe, Future Prospects Remain Bright

European Smart Meters Market: Overview

Smart Electricity Meter Rollouts in Europe: Characterized by

Significant Differences Across Nations

Europe?s Focus on Smart Cities Deployment & Energy Efficiency

Targets Augur Well for Smart Meters Market

Market Prospects of Smart Electricity Meters Ride on the Advent

of Smart Grids

Legislative Framework Supports Smart Electricity Meters

Adoption in the EU

Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Geographic Region - France, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

COVID-19 Brings to Halt Installations of Smart Meters

Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and Three-Phase -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters by

Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic

Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced

Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Smart Meters Market in India: A Nascent Yet Promising Market

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Latin American Smart Electricity Meters Market: An Overview

Middle East Presents Huge Opportunity for Smart City Projects,

Driving Demand for Smart Meters

Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering

Technologies

Africa: Low Penetration Presents Significant Potential for

Smart Electricity Meters Market

Table 80: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced

Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years

2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

