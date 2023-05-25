New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Menopause Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460371/?utm_source=GNW





The Menopause Market Report 2023-2033





Growing Demand for Post-Menopause Drugs Owing to Rise in Geriatric Population



Some of the major forces propelling the menopause and post-menopause market include the aging population, rising awareness, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare spending drive demand for new and innovative solutions. With growing awareness about menopause and its symptoms, more women are seeking treatment options. The aging population is growing worldwide, and it is expected that the number of menopausal women will increase in the coming years. This presents a huge market opportunity for menopause drugs.





Lifestyles changes and sedentary habits have led to an increase in menopausal symptoms as women suffer from symptoms such as insomnia, erratic mood changes and hot flashes. This has led to a rise in demand for menopause drugs that can alleviate these symptoms. With new advancements in drug manufacturing and delivery methods, it is possible to create more effective and targeted menopause drugs with fewer side effects. Moreover, as healthcare expenditures increase globally, more women will have access to menopause drugs, which will drive the market further.





Misconceptions and Associated Side Effect Challenges to Hamper Industry Growth



Menopause is often stigmatized as a taboo subject and inadequately discussed. Women may feel embarrassed and uncomfortable discussing their symptoms, leading to a reluctance to seek treatment openly. Hormonal treatments for menopause may have adverse side effects, such as increased risk of cancer and heart-related problems, leading to safety concerns among patients. In addition to this, menopause products can be costly, making them inaccessible for some women. Health insurance might not be available for these products. Addressing these issues through education, product improvement, pricing strategies, and strategic marketing can significantly boost the growth of menopause products in the market.





This report tells you TODAY how the menopause market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising menopause prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Treatment Type Outlook



• Dietary Supplements



• OTC Pharma Products



- Hormonal



- Non-Hormonal: Anti-depressants, Others





Distribution Channel



• Retail



• Online



• Institutional Sales





Stage



• Perimenopause



• Menopause



• Post-menopause





Route of Administration



• Topical



• Oral



• Injectables





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Menopause Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott



• AbbVie Inc.



• Bayer AG



• Cipla Inc.



• Eli Lily



• Emcure



• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited



• Merck



• Novartis



• Novo Nordisk



• Padagis



• Pure Encapsulations, LLC



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited



• Theramex



• TherapeuticsMD





Overall world revenue for Menopause Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$17.33 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





