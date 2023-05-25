Composite Surface Film Market Trends and ForecastThe global surface film market is expected to reach an estimated $319.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% 2022 to 2028

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composite Surface Film Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458604/?utm_source=GNW



Composite Surface Film Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global composite surface film market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, and automotive end use. The global surface film market is expected to reach an estimated $319.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composites in the key aircraft programs, rising demand for the high quality surface finish and aerodynamic surface with reduced paint preparation activities and increasing use of composites in automotive.

Composite Surface Film Market by Application, Cure, and End Use

Emerging Trends in the Composite Surface Film Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of carbon nanotube based LSP surface films and development of surface film with higher shelf life and dual cure compatibility..

A total of 90 figures / charts and 65 tables are provided in this 190-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.

Composite Surface Film Market by Segments

Composite Surface Film Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global composite surface film market by end use, application, function, cure, and region as follows: Composite Surface Film Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M Sq. Meters) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Aerospace

Automotive

Others



Composite Surface Film Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M Sq. Meters) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Fuselage

Wings

Empennage

Automotive Body Panels

Other Aerospace Parts

Others



Composite Surface Film Market by Function [Value ($M) and Volume (M Sq. Meters) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

LSP

SP



Composite Surface Film Market by Cure Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M Sq. Meters) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Autoclave

Out of Autoclave



Composite Surface Film Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M Sq. Meters) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Composite Surface Film Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composite surface film companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composite surface film companies profiled in this report includes.

Solvay S.

A.

3M

Henkel

Hexcel

Axiom Materials

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Gurit

Toray Industries Inc.

Composite Surface Film Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that wings will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composites in the segment and higher penetration of composites in new airplane programs for light weight and fuel efficiency.

Surface preparation and protection film will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its property of reduction in the post molding finishing processes, like pit filling and sanding, resulting in ease of painting procedures.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to aircraft delivery and increasing penetration of composites in the structural components of aircraft.

Features of Composite Surface Film Market



Market Size Estimates: Composite surface film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Sq. Meters)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, application, function, cure, and region

Regional Analysis: Composite surface film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the composite surface film market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composite surface film market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the composite surface film market size?

Answer: The global composite surface film market is expected to reach an estimated $319.6 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for composite surface film market?

Answer: The composite surface film market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the composite surface film market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composites in the key aircraft programs, rising demand for the high quality surface finish and aerodynamic surface with reduced paint preparation activities and increasing use of composites in automotive.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for composite surface film?

Answer: Aerospace and automotive are the major end use for composite surface film.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in composite surface film market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of carbon nanotube based LSP surface films and development of surface film with higher shelf life and dual cure compatibility.

Q7.

Which composite surface film product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that wings composite surface film will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composites in the segment and higher penetration of composites in new airplane programs for light weight and fuel efficiency.

Q8: In composite surface film market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global composite surface film market by end use (aerospace & defense, automotive, others) application (fuselage, wings, empennage, other aerospace components, automotive body panels, and others), function type (surface preparation and protection films, and surface films with LSP), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



