Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $18.7 Billion by 2030

Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Water Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Silicon Laboratories, Inc.
- Itron, Inc.
- Trilliant Holdings, Inc.
- Elster Group GmbH
- Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems Asia Sdn. Bhd.
- Networked Energy Services (NES) Corporation
- Amplex Denmark
- AusNet Services Group
- CAS Tecnologia
- Mueller Water Products, Inc.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)
- Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is
the Building Block for Socio Economic Development
As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding
Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
COVID-19 Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large
Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter
Programs Weaken in 2020
U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion)
Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In US$
Billion)
Among the Many Industries Derailed by the Pandemic Is the
Energy Industry. Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a
Direct Blow
% Change in Electricity Consumption April 2019 vs 2020
Tale: % Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Explained
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Post COVID-19 Market Outlook
While Year 2020 Will Remain an Anomaly, the World?s Energy
Needs Will Continue to Rise
Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a
Priority for Utilities, Making Smart Meters a Valuable
Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for
Years 2025, 2030 & 2035
Post COVID-19 Focus on the Environment Will Throw the Spotlight
on the Eco-Friendly Benefits Offered by Smart Meters
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?
Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI in
Outage Management Systems & Service Restoration
Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide
by Region: 2019
Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$
Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of
Sales of Affected Firms
Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient AMI
Rise of Smart Cities & Smart Grids Are Two Key Trends With the
Potential to Drive Revenues Opportunities for AMI
COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of
Crisis
Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2024, 2027
Smart Grid: A Critical Part of Energy Infrastructure in Smart
Cities & a Revenue Source for AMI
Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023 & 2024
Growing Global Interest in Demand Response (DR) Drives Focus on
AMI As a Key Enabler
Big Data & Data Analytics Imperative for Finding Value in
Advanced Metering Infrastructure
COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation & Kick-Starts
Utilities? Digital Efforts into High Gear
COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
A Deeper Analysis of How AMI Meter Data Will Benefit From the
Power of Big Data and Data Analytics
IoT, Blockchain & AI Play Key Roles in Advancing the Efficiency
of AMI
Growing Prominence of IoT in Energy Industry Highlights the
Potential for IoT-Based AMI Solutions: Global IoT in Energy
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 &
2026
Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market
Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters
Impact of 5G Connectivity on AMI
5G?s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years
2020, 2025 & 2030
Growing Focus On Water Management Efficiency Against the
Backdrop of Worsening Water Shortages Benefits Adoption of
Smart Water Meters
What Barriers Impact Successful Deployment of AMI?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Gas Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Water Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Water Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Electric Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Electric Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas
Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart
Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 12: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas
Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart
Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 14: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas
Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart
Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 16: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas
Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: China 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart
Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region -
France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas
Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart
Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 22: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas
Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: France 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart
Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 24: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas
Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart
Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas
Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: UK 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart
Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart
Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and
Smart Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart
Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart
Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart
Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and
Smart Electric Meters for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
