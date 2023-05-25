Global Transparent Plastics Market Report 2023: Rising Consumer Preferences for Transparent Plastics Drives Growth

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Plastics Market, By Type, By Application, By End User Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transparent plastics are a type of plastic that can be used for a wide range of applications. These materials have many benefits including recyclability, light weight, and durability. These properties make them a popular choice for several end user industries such as packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, and healthcare. They are made from various types of polymers, such as PET, PVC, and polycarbonate.



Increasing demand from end user industries and rising consumer preferences for transparent plastics are contributing to the growth of the global transparent plastics market. Moreover, the high demand from developing countries is also anticipated to drive market growth.



Another key factor driving growth of transparent plastics market is the increasing per capita income of the consumer across developing countries.

It is expected that this will continue in the coming years. This will help in increasing the use of these products in various application areas and will propel the market growth to a great extent. In addition, the global economy is witnessing a gradual shift towards sustainable and renewable energy sources. This is encouraging the adoption of bio-based plastics and helping in bolstering the transparent plastics market growth globally.



On the other hand, improper disposal of plastic items poses a pollution threat. This is a major factor that restricts the growth of the global transparent plastics market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $161.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $214.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Type:

Polycarbonate

Acrylic

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Others

by Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Others

by End Use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Construction

Others

