Brain Cancer Canada Grants Research Funds to Improve Survival Rates for Glioblastoma and Other Gliomas

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada, a leading charity in the fight against brain cancer, is delighted to announce a $50,000 research grant to Dr. Amit Singnurkar at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. The grant will support a ground-breaking study to improve the treatment of high-grade gliomas, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.



Dr. Singnurkar’s pioneering research aims to revolutionize the detection and treatment of residual tumour cells after surgery, which is currently a significant challenge. The research uses advanced FET-PET/MRI imaging to provide clinicians with more accurate information.

“We are hopeful that this research will make a significant difference in the treatment of high-grade gliomas,” Dr. Singnurkar said. “If successful, this new imaging technique will enable us to provide more precise and personalized treatment plans, sparing healthy brain tissue and minimizing patient side effects.”

The research will be conducted at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, a renowned institution that has a long history with Brain Cancer Canada. “Our relationship with Sunnybrook has been pivotal in the progress we see in the management of glioblastomas,” said Marc Peeters, Director of the Board of Partnerships and Stakeholders at Brain Cancer Canada. “Their innovative focus on personalized treatment aligns with our belief in the critical need for precision in cancer management.”

Angela Scalisi, Chair of Brain Cancer Canada, highlighted the significance of the study. “This research has the potential to be a game-changer in the treatment of high-grade gliomas, such as glioblastoma,” she said. “With more precise imaging and targeted treatment, we could drastically improve the prognosis for patients affected by this aggressive form of brain cancer.”

Brain Cancer Canada is dedicated to funding new research and technology in neuro-oncology, tracking the progress of funded projects, and sharing results in their annual impact reports. The charity extends its deepest gratitude to generous donors who make funding such critical research possible.

For more information, please visit https://braincancercanada.ca/

About Brain Cancer Canada

Brain Cancer Canada is a charity committed to supporting innovative research that improves the lives of people affected by brain cancer. The organization believes in fostering partnerships and driving advancements in technology and treatment to change the course of brain cancer management. For more information, visit https://braincancercanada.ca/

