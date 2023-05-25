New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composites In The Global Construction Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458603/?utm_source=GNW



Composites in the Global Construction Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the composites in the global construction market looks promising with opportunities in in FRP panel and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebars, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP ladders and ladder rails, FRP swimming pools, and FRP structural shapes applications. The composites in the global construction market is expected to reach an estimated $20.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% 2022 to 2028. The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing residential and commercial construction and growth in remolding activities.



Composites in the Global Construction Market by Application, Manufacturing Process, Resin, and Fiber



Emerging Trends in the Composites in the Global Construction Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include manufacturing of different composites applications for construction by using recycled glass fibers, close collaboration between industry players to serve unique needs and find new application, development of green technology products, increasing demand for UV resistant properties in FRP poles, and focus on modular pole systems.

A total of 136 figures / charts and 106 tables are provided in this 242-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



Composites in the Global Construction Market by Segments



Composites in the Global Construction Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the composites in the global construction market by application, manufacturing process, resin, fiber, and region, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

FRP Panels and Sheets

FRP Gratings and Deckings

FRP Doors and Windows

FRP Rebars

FRP Utility Poles

FRP Bathtub

FRP Cooling Towers

FRP Swimming Pools

FRP Ladders and Ladder Rails

FRP Structural Shapes

Others



By Manufacturing Process [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Hand Layup

Spray UP

Resin Infusion

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Prepreg Layup

Others



By Resin [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Polyester Based Composites

Vinyl Ester Based Composites

Epoxy Based Composites

Phenolic Based Composites

Polyurethane Based Composites and Others



By Fiber [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites and Others



By Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others



Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Others



Rest of the World (ROW)

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

Iran

UAE

Others

List of Composites in the Global Construction Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composites in the global construction companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composites in the global construction companies profiled in this report include.

Strongwell Corporation

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Crane Composites Inc.

Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Fibrosan

Petrofisa do Brasil Ltda.

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Valmont Industries

Geotek

Andersen

FiReP International AG

Exel Composites

Pultron Composites

Jeld-Wen

Leisure Pools

Werner Co.

Composites in the Global Construction Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that FRP bathtub will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to the increase in the housing construction increase in the demand for luxury plumbing fixtures, and rise in household income.

Compression Molding composites in the global construction will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its wide variety of applications in different end use industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and growing per capita income in the emerging countries is giving rise to residential and commercial construction.

Features of Composites in the Global Construction Market



Market Size Estimates: Composites in the global construction market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, manufacturing process, resin, fiber, and region

Regional Analysis: Composites in the global construction market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the composites in the global construction market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites in the global construction market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the composite in the global construction market size?

Answer: The composites in the global construction market is expected to reach an estimated $20.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for composites in the global construction market?

Answer: The composite in the global construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the composites in the global construction market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing residential and commercial construction and growth in remolding activities.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for composites in the global construction?

Answer: FRP panel and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebars, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP ladders and ladder rails, FRP swimming pools, and FRP structural shapes are the major applications for composites in the global construction.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in composites in the global construction market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include manufacturing of different composites applications for construction by using recycled glass fibers, close collaboration between industry players to serve unique needs and find new application, development of green technology products, increasing demand for UV resistant properties in FRP poles, and focus on modular pole systems.

Q6. Who are the key composites in the global construction companies?



Answer: Some of the key composites in the global construction companies are as follows:

Strongwell Corporation

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Crane Composites Inc.

Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Fibrosan

Petrofisa do Brasil Ltda.

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Valmont Industries

Geotek

Andersen

FiReP International AG

Exel Composites

Pultron Composites

Jeld-Wen

Leisure Pools

Werner Co

Q7. Which composites in the global construction product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that compression Molding composites in the global construction will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its wide variety of applications in different end use industries.

Q8. In composites in the global construction market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the composites in the global construction market by application (FRP panels and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebar, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP swimming pools, FRP ladder and ladder rails, FRP structural shapes, and others), resin (polyester based composites, vinyl ester based composites, epoxy based composites, phenolic based composites, polyurethane based composites and others), fiber (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites and others), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layup, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458603/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________