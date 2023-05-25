Global Elevators and Escalators Market to Reach $107.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elevators and Escalators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092539/?utm_source=GNW
Elevators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$97.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Escalators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Elevators and Escalators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Unlocking Efficiencies through Digitalization, in the Post-
Pandemic Era
Competitive Landscape
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?
Key Challenges Hampering Profitability of Market Participants
Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical
Select Innovations & Advancements
Elevators and Escalators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
A Prelude to Elevators and Escalators
Elevators
Escalators
Hydraulic Elevators and Traction Elevators: A Comparison
Elevators and Escalators: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized
Key Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of
Importance
Growth Limiting Factors
Regional Analysis
Developing Countries Dominate New Installations and Spearhead
Market Growth
Global Elevators and Escalators Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2022-2030
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Trends Prevailing in the Global Elevators and Escalators
Market
Trends Impacting the Elevators and Escalators Service Industry
Smart Elevators & Escalators Come to the Fore Offering New
Level of Performance
Global Smart Elevators Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$
Billion for Years 2018, 2020, and 2024
Growth Drivers Summarized
Smart, Intelligent Elevators with Connected Technologies
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart
Elevators and Escalators
At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Elevator Solutions that
Help in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens &
Communities: Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million
for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster,
Safer and More Comfortable
Faster Moving, High-Speed Elevators: The Essential Requirement
for Modern Skyscrapers
Elevators to Attain New Heights of Sustainability amidst Rising
Environmental Awareness
Building Developers Emphasize High-Quality Elevators to Improve
Operational Efficiency & Sustainability
Sustainability Initiatives of Vertical Transit System
Manufacturers
Advanced Technology to Enable Sustainable Systems
The ?Green Infrastructure? Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur
Demand for ?Green? Elevators
Elevator Technologies for ?Green? Buildings
Innovative and Green Elevators
Urbanization Drive: Prime Factor Steering Momentum in the E&E
Market
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)
Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) as
of 2019
Percentage of Population Living in Apartments for Select Countries
IoT, AI & Other New Generation Digital Technologies to
Transform Functionality and Efficiency of Modern Elevators
Market to Leverage Growth with Internet of Things and Other
Technologies
Digitalization Aids Progressive Enhancements
Modernization Initiatives and Replacement Demand Steer Overall
Growth in E&E Market
Key Benefits of Elevator Modernization
Massive Investments on High Rise Buildings & Skyscrapers
Accelerate Market Growth
Shift in the World?s Tallest Buildings from Western Countries
to Developing Countries
China Leads Skyscraper Projects Worldwide
Elevator Density for Major Countries Worldwide: Number of
Elevator Units for Thousand Individuals
New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by City
Category (2015 & 2025E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales
for Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 Cities
New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by End-use
Sector (2015 & 2025E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for
Residential, and Non-Residential
Top 25 Completed and Under-Construction Super Tall Buildings
Worldwide: Rank, Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters),
Floors, and Year of Completion
Top 25 Completed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2019): Rank,
Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year
of Completion
Top 25 Proposed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2018): Rank,
Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year
of Completion
Enhanced Child Security: Need of the Hour
Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth
Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential
Elevator Maintenance: Past, Present, and the Future
Escalator and Elevator Maintenance Gets an ?Intelligent? Makeover
In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity
Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living
Standards Strengthen Market Prospects
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Standards of Living
Overcoming the Issues and Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Elevators and Escalators Market to Reach $107.2 Billion by 2030
Global Elevators and Escalators Market to Reach $107.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Elevators and Escalators estimated at US$72.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2022-2030.
