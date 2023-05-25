Global Elevators and Escalators Market to Reach $107.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elevators and Escalators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092539/?utm_source=GNW

Elevators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$97.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Escalators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Elevators and Escalators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 211 Featured)

- Canny Elevator Co., Ltd.

- Fujitec Co., Ltd.

- Hitachi Ltd.

- Hyundai Elevators Co., Ltd.

- Johnson Lifts Private Limited

- Kleemann Hellas S.A.

- KONE Oyj

- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

- Otis Elevator Company

- Savaria Corporation

- Schindler Group

- Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. (SMEC)

- Sigma Elevator Company Limited

- SJEC Corporation

- TK Elevator (TKE)

- Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

- Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Unlocking Efficiencies through Digitalization, in the Post-

Pandemic Era

Competitive Landscape

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Key Challenges Hampering Profitability of Market Participants

Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical

Select Innovations & Advancements

Elevators and Escalators - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Elevators and Escalators

Elevators

Escalators

Hydraulic Elevators and Traction Elevators: A Comparison

Elevators and Escalators: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized

Key Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of

Importance

Growth Limiting Factors

Regional Analysis

Developing Countries Dominate New Installations and Spearhead

Market Growth

Global Elevators and Escalators Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2022-2030

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends Prevailing in the Global Elevators and Escalators

Market

Trends Impacting the Elevators and Escalators Service Industry

Smart Elevators & Escalators Come to the Fore Offering New

Level of Performance

Global Smart Elevators Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$

Billion for Years 2018, 2020, and 2024

Growth Drivers Summarized

Smart, Intelligent Elevators with Connected Technologies

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart

Elevators and Escalators

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Elevator Solutions that

Help in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens &

Communities: Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million

for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster,

Safer and More Comfortable

Faster Moving, High-Speed Elevators: The Essential Requirement

for Modern Skyscrapers

Elevators to Attain New Heights of Sustainability amidst Rising

Environmental Awareness

Building Developers Emphasize High-Quality Elevators to Improve

Operational Efficiency & Sustainability

Sustainability Initiatives of Vertical Transit System

Manufacturers

Advanced Technology to Enable Sustainable Systems

The ?Green Infrastructure? Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur

Demand for ?Green? Elevators

Elevator Technologies for ?Green? Buildings

Innovative and Green Elevators

Urbanization Drive: Prime Factor Steering Momentum in the E&E

Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) as

of 2019

Percentage of Population Living in Apartments for Select Countries

IoT, AI & Other New Generation Digital Technologies to

Transform Functionality and Efficiency of Modern Elevators

Market to Leverage Growth with Internet of Things and Other

Technologies

Digitalization Aids Progressive Enhancements

Modernization Initiatives and Replacement Demand Steer Overall

Growth in E&E Market

Key Benefits of Elevator Modernization

Massive Investments on High Rise Buildings & Skyscrapers

Accelerate Market Growth

Shift in the World?s Tallest Buildings from Western Countries

to Developing Countries

China Leads Skyscraper Projects Worldwide

Elevator Density for Major Countries Worldwide: Number of

Elevator Units for Thousand Individuals

New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by City

Category (2015 & 2025E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales

for Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 Cities

New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by End-use

Sector (2015 & 2025E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for

Residential, and Non-Residential

Top 25 Completed and Under-Construction Super Tall Buildings

Worldwide: Rank, Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters),

Floors, and Year of Completion

Top 25 Completed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2019): Rank,

Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year

of Completion

Top 25 Proposed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2018): Rank,

Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year

of Completion

Enhanced Child Security: Need of the Hour

Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth

Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential

Elevator Maintenance: Past, Present, and the Future

Escalator and Elevator Maintenance Gets an ?Intelligent? Makeover

In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity

Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living

Standards Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Standards of Living

Overcoming the Issues and Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Elevators and Escalators Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and Escalators

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2017, 2023 &

2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Elevators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 7: World 13-Year Perspective for Elevators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Escalators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Escalators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 13-Year Perspective for Escalators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for New

Installation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for New Installation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 13-Year Perspective for New Installation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Maintenance & Repair by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Maintenance & Repair by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 13-Year Perspective for Maintenance & Repair by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modernization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Modernization by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 19: World 13-Year Perspective for Modernization by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Elevators and Escalators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Construction Activity Drives Market Growth

COVID-19 Casts Shadow on the US Construction Sector

Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the

Period 2016-2024 by Sector

Number of States Limiting the Construction Industry due to

COVID-19 as of April 2020

US Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Jan 2012 - Jan 2022

Housing Projects Scenario during Pandemic

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: April 2011 - April 2022

New Privately-Owned Housing Units (in ?000) Authorized in

Permit-Issuing Places, and Completed (June 2020 to March 2022)

Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Benefit Demand for Smart

Elevators

Aging Installed Base and Focus on Energy Efficient Green

Infrastructure to Drive Replacement Demand

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and Escalators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Elevators

and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and Escalators

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for New

Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization for the

Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Elevators and Escalators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Elevators and Escalators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Disaster Recovery Efforts Drive Housing and E&E Market Growth

Growing Preference for High-Speed Elevators Benefits Market

Expansion

Smart Elevators to Detect Seismic Activity

Toilets to Soon Be Part of Japanese Elevators

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Elevators and Escalators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Need to Support Increasing Urban Density Drives Strong Growth

in Demand

Elevator Units in Operation in China that are More than 15

Years Old: 2015-2020

China: The World?s Largest Construction Market Represents a

Major Market for Elevators and Escalators

Chinese Construction Industry: Market Size (US$ Billion) for

the Period 2016-2022

The Race for Installing the Fastest Elevators Shift to China

Competitive Landscape

Leading Elevator and Escalator Companies in China (2023E):

Percentage Unit Market Share by Company

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 40: China 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Elevators and Escalators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market for Elevators and Escalators

One of the Leading Smart Elevators Markets in the World

Aging Elevators & Escalators Shift Focus on Modernization

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Europe 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Market Overview

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Growing Popularity of Smart Elevators Augurs Well for the Market

Focus on Addressing Vertical Transportation Needs of Smart

Buildings and Structures Drive Market Growth

Launch of Cable-Free Vertically and Horizontally Moving

Elevator System in Germany

Local Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Dominate E&E

Market

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

An Overview

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Construction Activity Promotes Market Demand

Growing Affluent Aging Populace Spurs Demand for Incline

Elevators, Stairlifts, and Home Lifts

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and Escalators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Elevators

and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and Escalators

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for New

Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization for the

Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Replacement and Modernization of Aged Installed Elevators to

Sustain Market Growth

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators by

Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Elevators and Escalators

by Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and

Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Elevators and Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Elevators and Escalators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Elevators and Escalators for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Elevators and Escalators by Service - New Installation,

Maintenance & Repair and Modernization - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - New Installation, Maintenance & Repair

and Modernization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 13-Year Perspective for Elevators and

Escalators by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for New Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Modernization

for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Elevators and Escalators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Elevators and Escalators by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Elevators and

Escalators by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and

% CAGR



