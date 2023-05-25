New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460369/?utm_source=GNW





The Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





The Increasing Demand for Food



A booming business, the commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to expand over the next few years. The widespread usage of greenhouse technology is a result of the rising demand for food caused by population increase, shifting dietary tastes, and the requirement for crop production throughout the year. The industry is fiercely competitive, with major competitors contending for market share through technological advancements, business alliances, and investments in RandD. The biggest competitors in the market are strengthening their positions by growing their operations through mergers and acquisitions.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the commercial greenhouse market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the commercial greenhouse market?



• How will each commercial greenhouse submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each commercial greenhouse submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading commercial greenhouse markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the commercial greenhouse projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of commercial greenhouse projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the commercial greenhouse market?



• Where is the commercial greenhouse market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the commercial greenhouse market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 339-page report provides 124 tables and 170 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the commercial greenhouse market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising commercial greenhouse prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Size



• Small/Mid Scale Greenhouses



• Large-Scale Greenhouses





Market Segment by Component



• Hardware



• Glazing Materials



• Systems





Market Segment by Product Type



• Vegetables



• Fruits



• Flowers and Ornamentals



• Nursery Crops





Market Segment by Glazing Material Type



• Polyethylene Film



• Polycarbonate Sheet



• Acrylic Sheet



• Glass Material



• Other Type





Market Segment by Systems



• Lighting Systems



• Irrigation Systems



• Climate Control Systems



• System Controls



• Communication Systems



• Other Systems





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Netherlands



• Turkey



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Commercial Greenhouse Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Agra-tech, Inc.



• Argus Control Systems



• Berry Global Group, Inc.



• Certhon



• Europrogress



• Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Heliospectra AB



• Hort Americas, LLC



• Logiqs BV



• LumiGrow, Inc.



• Plastika Kritis S.A.



• Richel Group



• Rough Brothers, Inc.



• Signify Holding B.V.



• Stuppy Greenhouse, Inc.





Overall world revenue for Commercial Greenhouse Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$39.4 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Commercial Greenhouse Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 330+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Commercial Greenhouse Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for size, component, glazing material type, product type, systems and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Commercial Greenhouse Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the commercial greenhouse market, 2023 to 2033.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460369/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________