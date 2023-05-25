Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326287/?utm_source=GNW

Positive Displacement Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$28.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dynamic Compressors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Compressors and Vacuum Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 314 Featured)

- Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

- Ariel Corporation

- Atlas Copco AB

- Baker Hughes Company

- Bauer Compressors Inc.

- Becker Pumps Corporation

- Burckhardt Compression AG

- Busch LLC

- Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.

- Ebara Corporation

- Flowserve Corporation

- Gardner Denver

- Graham Corporation

- Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

- Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

- Siemens AG

- Sulzer Ltd.

- Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

- Tuthill Corporation

- ULVAC Technologies, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326287/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps: An Introduction

Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide

(in GWh/Year)

Types of Compressors and Vacuum Pumps

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

World Market for Vacuum Pumps (2023): Percentage Market Share

Breakdown of Leading Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Appears Primed for

Impressive Expansion Ahead



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New

Generation of Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

High Compressor Energy Costs Drives Demand for Energy Efficient

Compressed Air Systems: Annual Compressor Energy Costs (in US

$) by Horsepower (HP) Generated

Industrial/Commercial Refrigeration & Food Processing Industry

Drives Demand

World Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2015, 2019 & 2022

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Development of Piped Energy Networks Fuels Demand for

Compressor Stations

Oil & Gas Pipeline Activity Worldwide: Under Construction and

Planned Pipeline Development (In Km) as of the Year 2022 by

Region

Oil & Gas Sector Posts Strong Recovery After a Significant

Downturn

Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023

Impact on Compressors Market

Demand for Energy Drives Opportunities for Compression

Solutions in Power Generation Plants

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil

Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030

and 2040

Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040):

Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and

Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal

and Renewables

Commercial Rise of Compressed Air Energy Storage Technology &

Plants to Fuel Demand for Compressors

Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Drives Demand for

Instrument Air Compressor

As Global Chip Shortage Continues Into the Year 2023, It is

Time to Review the Implications for Semiconductor Materials &

Consumables

Favorable Regulations & Production Expansions Encouraged by

Chip Shortage to Benefit Market Demand

Recovery in Automobile Production Trends to Drive Demand for

Compressed Power Air in Auto Manufacturing Plants

Automobile Industry Recovery to Bolster Market Growth

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In

Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Commercial Aircraft Production and Prospects for Compressors in

the Aerospace Sector

Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth

Opportunities

Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft

Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Focus on Quality of Care Drives Demand for Innovative Medical

Air Compressors and Vacuum Systems

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Sought After Features For Medical Compressors

Focus on Quality of Compressed Air Drives the Popularity of

Oil-Free Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

The Rising Wave of IIoT & the Ensuing Focus on Automation &

Remote Monitoring Throws the Spotlight on Smart Compressors

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Automation to Play a Critical Role Post COVID-19

Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Vacuum Pumps Enjoy Plethora of Applications across Industries

Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps as One-Stop Solution for Chemical &

Pharmaceutical Sectors

An Insight into Technological Advancements in Compressors and

Vacuum Pumps Market

Technological Progress Expands Application Seam of Vacuum Pumps

Innovations Spearheading New Era for Air Compressor Systems

Manufacturers Offer Smart Solutions for Vacuum Pumps

Technology Advancements & Innovations in the Recent Past

Advances in Compressor Technology

Variable Speed Drive Technology to Improve Compressor Speed

Smart Portable Compressors

Use of Dual motors

Contactless Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positive Displacement Compressors by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Positive Displacement

Compressors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement

Compressors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dynamic Compressors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Dynamic Compressors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Dynamic Compressors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotary Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Rotary Vacuum Pumps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Rotary Vacuum Pumps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company:

2022 & 2030

Positive Displacement Compressors (Product Segment) Market

Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2022 &

2030

Dynamic Compressors (Product Segment) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %) in the US: 2022 & 2030

Rotary Vacuum Pumps (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

(in %) of Major Players in the US: 2022 & 2030

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps (Product Segment) Market in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2022 & 2030

Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps (Product Segment) Competitor Market

Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2022 & 2030

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Market Overview

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the US Air Compressors

Market (2022):

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2021

(E)

Market Analytics

Market Analytics

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps

by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic

Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps,

Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Market Overview

Gas Compressor Market

Piston Compressors Market

Diaphragm Compressors Market

Screw Compressors Market

Market Analytics

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2022 & 2030

Positive Displacement Compressors (Product Segment) Market

Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2022 & 2030

Dynamic Compressors (Product Segment) Market Share (in %) of

Major Players in Europe: 2022 & 2030

Rotary Vacuum Pumps (Product Segment) Competitor Market Share

Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2022 & 2030

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps (Product Segment) Market in Europe:

Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2022 & 2030

Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps (Product Segment) Competitor Market

Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2022 & 2030

Market Overview

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: France Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and

Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic

Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps,

Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps

by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic

Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps,

Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors,

Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum

Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Compressors and

Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement

Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid

Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Compressors

and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic

Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps,

Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Compressors and

Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and

Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Compressors and

Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement

Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid

Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and

Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic

Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps,

Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and

Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic

Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps,

Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Positive

Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum

Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: India Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors,

Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum

Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: India 16-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum

Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326287/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________