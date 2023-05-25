Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326287/?utm_source=GNW
Positive Displacement Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$28.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dynamic Compressors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Compressors and Vacuum Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 314 Featured)
- Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
- Ariel Corporation
- Atlas Copco AB
- Baker Hughes Company
- Bauer Compressors Inc.
- Becker Pumps Corporation
- Burckhardt Compression AG
- Busch LLC
- Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.
- Ebara Corporation
- Flowserve Corporation
- Gardner Denver
- Graham Corporation
- Ingersoll Rand, Inc.
- Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Sulzer Ltd.
- Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Tuthill Corporation
- ULVAC Technologies, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Compressors and Vacuum Pumps: An Introduction
Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide
(in GWh/Year)
Types of Compressors and Vacuum Pumps
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competitive Landscape
World Market for Vacuum Pumps (2023): Percentage Market Share
Breakdown of Leading Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market Appears Primed for
Impressive Expansion Ahead
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New
Generation of Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps
High Compressor Energy Costs Drives Demand for Energy Efficient
Compressed Air Systems: Annual Compressor Energy Costs (in US
$) by Horsepower (HP) Generated
Industrial/Commercial Refrigeration & Food Processing Industry
Drives Demand
World Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2015, 2019 & 2022
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Development of Piped Energy Networks Fuels Demand for
Compressor Stations
Oil & Gas Pipeline Activity Worldwide: Under Construction and
Planned Pipeline Development (In Km) as of the Year 2022 by
Region
Oil & Gas Sector Posts Strong Recovery After a Significant
Downturn
Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure
Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023
Impact on Compressors Market
Demand for Energy Drives Opportunities for Compression
Solutions in Power Generation Plants
Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil
Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030
and 2040
Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040):
Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and
Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal
and Renewables
Commercial Rise of Compressed Air Energy Storage Technology &
Plants to Fuel Demand for Compressors
Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Drives Demand for
Instrument Air Compressor
As Global Chip Shortage Continues Into the Year 2023, It is
Time to Review the Implications for Semiconductor Materials &
Consumables
Favorable Regulations & Production Expansions Encouraged by
Chip Shortage to Benefit Market Demand
Recovery in Automobile Production Trends to Drive Demand for
Compressed Power Air in Auto Manufacturing Plants
Automobile Industry Recovery to Bolster Market Growth
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Commercial Aircraft Production and Prospects for Compressors in
the Aerospace Sector
Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth
Opportunities
Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft
Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040
Focus on Quality of Care Drives Demand for Innovative Medical
Air Compressors and Vacuum Systems
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Sought After Features For Medical Compressors
Focus on Quality of Compressed Air Drives the Popularity of
Oil-Free Compressors & Vacuum Pumps
The Rising Wave of IIoT & the Ensuing Focus on Automation &
Remote Monitoring Throws the Spotlight on Smart Compressors
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Automation to Play a Critical Role Post COVID-19
Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Vacuum Pumps Enjoy Plethora of Applications across Industries
Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps as One-Stop Solution for Chemical &
Pharmaceutical Sectors
An Insight into Technological Advancements in Compressors and
Vacuum Pumps Market
Technological Progress Expands Application Seam of Vacuum Pumps
Innovations Spearheading New Era for Air Compressor Systems
Manufacturers Offer Smart Solutions for Vacuum Pumps
Technology Advancements & Innovations in the Recent Past
Advances in Compressor Technology
Variable Speed Drive Technology to Improve Compressor Speed
Smart Portable Compressors
Use of Dual motors
Contactless Technology
Market Analytics
Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2030
Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps estimated at US$35.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
