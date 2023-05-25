2023 United States Metal Stamping Market Report: Focus on Motor Vehicle Stampings, Job Stampings, End Products and Spinning Products

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Metal Stamping Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2023 and 2027 US metal stampings demand in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of: motor vehicle stampings, job stampings, end products, and spinning products.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2012 to 2022.

Excluded from the scope of this report are metal crowns and closures, metal cans, cooking and kitchen utensils, jewelry, and stamped coins. Re-exports of motor vehicle stampings are excluded from trade and demand figures.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Trade

Production Processes

Make or Buy

Competitive Processes & Products

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Motor Vehicle Stampings

Job Stampings

End Products

Spinning Products

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

ABOUT THIS REPORT

