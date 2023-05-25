New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ovarian Cancer Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs and Forecast to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459423/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to PBF sales data for the 8MM, this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 7 geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 major markets (15MM).



These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.



The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of Ovarian Cancer, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell & gene therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology.



Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and competitive assessment, and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market.



- Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is not an established therapy area in ovarian cancer, but there is an active clinical pipeline. Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) cells are the most-abundant modality type in the ovarian cancer CGT pipeline but fall behind conventional therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecules.

- The most promising CGT classes for treating ovarian cancer thus far are autologous gene-modified cell therapies (GMCTs) and gene therapies. Oncolytic viruses and autologous GMCTs are the only CGT modalities thus far which have demonstrated any measure of efficacy in a moderately large patient sample.

- patient-based forecast projects the ovarian cell therapy market across the 8MM to reach $9.8 billion in 2031, while across the 15M, the overall ovarian cancer market sales are projected to reach peak sales of $10.9 billion.

- Unmet needs in ovarian cancer are likely to be only partially addressed by CGTs. Ovarian cancer is unlikely to be particularly impacted by CGTs in the early lines of therapy due to the established use of platinum with maintenance targeted therapies.



Forecast includes 8 countries

Forecast covers 2021-2031

Seven markets are extrapolated, obtaining a 15-market value for all Ovarian Cancer therapeutics



- This report includes disease epidemiology, a 10-year patient-based forecast for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell & gene therapies by class, including early- to late clinical stage pipeline products with launch date assessment by 8MM market.



Our indication specific forecast models answer questions such as:

- What is the target patient pool for cell & gene therapies in each cancer indication?

- Which patient groups are more likely to receive these therapies?

- What does the cell & gene therapy clinical stage pipeline look like in each cancer indication

- What is the anticipated breakdown between autologous and allogeneic cell therapies?

- When will cell & gene therapies launch in each market?

- What is the total market value projected for the forecast end, in 2031?

