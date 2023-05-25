Polyolefin Fiber Market Trends and ForecastThe global polyolefin fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $29.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% 2022 to 2028

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyolefin Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458601/?utm_source=GNW



Polyolefin Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global polyolefin fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, industrial and consumer goods industries market. The global polyolefin fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $29.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this increasing demand for metallocene based polyolefin fiber due to its unique grades and the increasing use of hygiene products.



Polyolefin Fiber Market by Polymer Type, Application, Process, and End User

Emerging Trends in the Polyolefin Fiber Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polyolefin fiber industry, includes growing use of polypropylene nano composite fiber and development of bio-based polypropylene and polyethylene fiber.

A total of 189 figures / charts and 172 tables are provided in this 205-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



Polyolefin Fiber Market by Segments

Polyolefin Fiber Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polyolefin fiber market by polymer type, application, process, end use, and region as follows:



Polyolefin Fiber Market by Polymer Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.)shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Polypropylene Fiber

Metallocene

Others

Polyethylene Fiber

Metallocene

Others



Polyolefin Fiber Market by Application [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Staple Fiber

Continuous Yarn



Polyolefin Fiber Market by Process [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Polypropylene Fiber

Melt Blown

Spun-bond

Filament Extrusion

Others

Polyethylene Fiber

Melt Blown

Spun-bond

Filament Extrusion

Others



Polyolefin Fiber Market by End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Polypropylene Fiber

Hygiene and Mask

Filtration

Medical/Surgical

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others

Polyethylene Fiber

Hygiene and Mask

Filtration

Medical/Surgical

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others



Polyolefin Fiber Market by Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Polyolefin Fiber Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyolefin fiber companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyolefin fiber companies profiled in this report include.



Polyolefin Fiber Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that hygiene and mask will remain the largest end use by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the precautionary measures of corona virus the sales of non-woven mask, gloves, gowns, and other protective wears has increased.

Continuous yarn is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, because of its various properties like excellent uniformity and excellent strength properties it is increasingly used in different end use industries, such as hygiene and mask, filtration, and medical/surgical..

Asia Pacific (APAC) expected to remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of hygiene products driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing industrial activities in the developing countries like China and India.

Features of Polyolefin Fiber Market



Market Size Estimates: Polyolefin fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by polymer type, application, process, end use, and region.

Regional Analysis: Polyolefin fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the polyolefin fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the recycled carbon fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the polyolefin fiber market size?

Answer: The global polyolefin fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $29.6 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for polyolefin fiber market?

Answer: The polyolefin fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the polyolefin fiber market?

Answer: The major drivers for this increasing demand for metallocene based polyolefin fiber due to its unique grades and the increasing use of hygiene products.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for polyolefin fiber?

Answer: Hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, industrial, and consumer goods industries are the major end use industries for polyolefin fiber.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in polyolefin fiber market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polyolefin fiber industry, includes growing use of polypropylene nano composite fiber and development of bio-based polypropylene and polyethylene fiber.

Q6. Who are the key polyolefin fiber companies?



Answer: Some of the key polyolefin fiber companies are as follows:

3M

Honeywell International

Polyglass

Belgian Fiber SA

International Fibers Group Holdings Ltd.

DSM

SABIC

Borealis AG

Sinopec Group

Sika AG

Indorama Ventures Public Company

Q7. Which polyolefin fiber product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that hygiene and mask polyolefin fiber will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to precautionary measures of corona virus the sales of non-woven mask, gloves, gowns, and other protective wears has increased.

Q8. In polyolefin fiber market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global polyolefin fiber market by polymer type (metallocene and others), application (staple fiber and continuous yarn), process (melt blown, spun-bond, filament extrusion and others), end use (hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, consumer goods, industrial and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to polyolefin fiber market or related to polyolefin fiber market share, polyolefin fiber market analysis, and polyolefin fiber market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

