Internet of Things (IoT) Predictions Outlook Report 2023: Providers Must be Prepared to Address Growing Demands Across New Verticals

This study presents predictions for the IoT industry in 2023. These predictions are the result of aggregated input from the Internet of Things research teams from different regions.

With 41.76 billion active IoT-connected devices expected in 2023, IoT providers must be prepared to address growing demands across new verticals. Collaboration with ecosystem partners will be crucial as businesses enter a challenging and hectic digital phase.

The publisher formed these predictions using the results of its 2022 IT decision-maker (ITDM) survey of 2,094 ITDMs across end-user organizations of different sizes and industries based in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

The following are the top 10 predictions for the IoT landscape in 2023:

Security & surveillance will lead the IoT market

Industrial IoT will become a hot topic

IoT will improve customer experience

IoT will play a major role in the metaverse

5G and immersive technologies will boost market opportunities

Technology integration will drive LPWAN market growth

ESG will become a priority in the CEO agenda

MEC will be at the forefront of innovation

IoT providers should be ready for the new wave of digital payments

Industry collaboration will be critical for digital twins' market growth

