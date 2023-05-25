Global Wireless Test Equipment Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043293/?utm_source=GNW
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless Devices Test Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Wireless Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- EXFO, Inc.
- Anritsu Corporation
- Advantest Corporation
- Black Box Corporation
- ADLINK Technology, Inc.
- Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.
- Bird Technologies Group, Inc.,
- CETECOM GmbH
- 7 Layers GmbH
- AEA Technology, Inc.
- EMITE Ingenieria SL
- Datrend Systems Inc.
- Accuver
- Chroma Ate Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Communications Industry &
Implications for the Test Equipment Industry
Wireless Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Wireless Test Equipment
Robust Expansion of Mobile Communications Industry Drives
Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Market Exudes Immense
Growth Potential
Competition
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well
for Wireless Testing Equipment
Emerging Trends in the Wireless Industry to Drive Gains in the
Test Equipment Market
Growing Mobile Data Traffic and Resultant Network Complexities
Enhance Importance of Wireless Equipment Testing
World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2020
Percentage of Mobile Device Website Traffic Worldwide from 1st
quarter 2018 to 1st quarter 2021
Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication
Service
Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
by Mobile Internet Category (in %) for 2020
Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020
Mobile Share of Daily Internet Time: 2015-2020
Increasing Proliferation of Smart Mobile Devices and Need for
High-Speed and Reliable Networks Fuels Need for Wireless Test
Equipment
Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Rising Adoption of Smartphones: Opportunities for Wireless Test
Equipment Market
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries for 2020
Expanding LTE and LTE-A Network Coverage Augurs Well for the
Market
Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for 2019 and 2025
5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Wireless Test
Equipment Market
Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024
and 2026
Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019
and 2025
Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Breakdown by End-User (in %)
for 2020
5G Testing Equipment Market in North America by Equipment Type
(in %) for 2020
COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
Wireless Testing Needs to Gear Up for Skyrocketing Complexity &
Twists Brought by 5G
Growing Demand for Mobile Applications Bodes Well for Wireless
Test Equipment Market
Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2021E
Expanding Wi-Fi Networks Drive Demand for Test Equipment
Wi-Fi 7 Creates Pressing Need for Testing to Evolve & Elevate
to Next Level
Advancements in Wireless Technologies to Propel Growth in
Wireless Testing Equipment Market
Testing Equipment Must Evolve in Parallel to Wireless Technology
Validating Design Performance for Next-Generation Wi-Fi Devices
Needs Upgrade to Test Equipment
Market to Benefit from the Rise in Cloud Computing
Developments in IoT to Present Growth Potential for the Market
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
Global Spectrum Analyzers Market by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020
RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators
Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers
World Signal Generators Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by
End-Use Segment for 2020
RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store
One-Box Wireless Test Equipment Gains Prominence
Test Equipment Demand to Emerge from the Rise in Mobile Data
Offloading
NFV Technology Propels Demand for Wireless Test Equipment
Global Network Function Virtualization Market (in US$ Million)
for 2020 and 2027
Wireless Network Test Equipment Market to Remain in Upswing Mode
Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment: 5G Deployments to Boost
Market
Spiraling Test Metrics & Equipment Issues Add Cost & Stymie R&D
Process
Global Wireless Test Equipment Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2030
Global Wireless Test Equipment Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless Test Equipment estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2022-2030.
