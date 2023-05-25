New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Melanoma Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs and Forecast to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459422/?utm_source=GNW

- Cell & gene therapies (CGTs) constitute a modest proportion of the overall melanoma pipeline and will face a high level of competition. In the CGT pipeline for melanoma, cell therapies like TILs and TCRs are the most common modality type. However, they are not as prevalent as traditional therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecules.

- The CGT pipeline is generally promising. Gene therapies are the dominant modality among the melanoma CGT pipeline, with eight agents in Phase I, 16 in Phase II, and one in Phase III.

- patient-based forecast projects the melanoma CGT market across the 8MM to reach $801 million in 2031, while across the 15M, the overall melanoma market sales are projected to reach peak sales of $7.6 billion in 2031.

- CGT agents are likely to address some unmet needs in the melanoma patient population. Melanoma patients have relatively effective first-line and second-line treatment options, which makes CGT therapies unlikely to penetrate first-line or second-line therapy.



- This report includes disease epidemiology, a 10-year patient-based forecast for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell & gene therapies by class, including early- to late clinical stage pipeline products with launch date assessment by 8MM market.



