Thermoplastic Composites Market Trends and ForecastThe global thermoplastic composites market is expected to reach an estimated $33.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% 2022 to 2028

Thermoplastic Composites Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global thermoplastic composites market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer goods, industrial, and construction market. The global thermoplastic composites market is expected to reach an estimated $33.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable materials, and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.

Thermoplastic Composites Market by Material Type, Resin Type, End Use Industry and Reinforcement Type

Emerging Trends in the Thermoplastic Composites Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, increasing inter-material competition and increasing focus on continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites.

A total of 124 figures / charts and 85 tables are provided in this 260-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.

Thermoplastic Composites Market by Segments

Thermoplastic Composites Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global thermoplastic composites market by end use, material type, resin, reinforcement, and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Construction

Industrial

Others



By Material Type [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

SFT

LFT

CFT

GMT



By Reinforcement Type [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber & others



By Resin Type [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:



Polypropylene (PP)



Polyamide (PA)



Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Others



By Region [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Thermoplastic Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies thermoplastic composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the thermoplastic composites companies profiled in this report include.

Tencate Advanced Composites

Cytec Solvay Group

Celanese

SABIC

BASF SE

DSM

DuPont

LANXESS/Bond Laminates

Hanwha Corporation

RTP Company

Thermoplastic Composites Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that transportation by end use will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight materials

SFT thermoplastic composites will remain the largest segment by material over the forecast period due to its wide usage in injection molding part fabrication.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the end use industries.

Features of Thermoplastic Composites Market



Market Size Estimates: Thermoplastic composites market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and Volume (kilotons)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, material type, resin, reinforcement and region

Regional Analysis: Thermoplastic composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the thermoplastic composites market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the thermoplastic composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the thermoplastic composites market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for thermoplastic composites market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the thermoplastic composites market?

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for thermoplastic composites?

Q5. What are the emerging trends in thermoplastic composites market?

Q6. Who are the key thermoplastic composites companies?



Q7.

Which thermoplastic composites material segment will be the largest in future?

Q8: In thermoplastic composites market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global thermoplastic composites market by end use (personal use and commercial use), product type (transportation, consumer goods, construction, industrial, and others), material type (SFT, LFT, GMT, and CFT), reinforcement type (glass fiber, and carbon fiber and other), resin type (PP, PA, PBT, others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to thermoplastic composites market or related to thermoplastic composites market share, thermoplastic composites market analysis, thermoplastic composites market size, thermoplastic suppliers, and composite thermoplastics, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

