2023 India Real Estate Sector Assessment Report: Current Market Scenario, Growth Opportunities in the Sector and the Impact of the COVID-19

The report highlights key dynamics of India's real estate sector. The current market scenario, growth opportunities in the sector, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have been studied. The report contains the latest views and opinions of industry leaders.

The pandemic outbreak and its impact on the Indian economy pushed sentiment in the sector to an all-time low level in March 2020. In the quarter ending December 2019, the sentiment score had revived, post being in the below 50 mark pessimistic zone for the past two consecutive quarters. In the quarter that ended March 2020, the score dropped to 31.

While the lockdown resulted in lesser income for homebuyers, over the years, incomes have been growing and property prices and interest rates have been falling. This led to a healthy indicator in the sector, an EMI-to-income ratio of 25% in 2020 compared with approximately 50% in 2014.

In the full year 2021, across the leading 7 property markets, home sales grew by 71% year-on-year, reaching 237,000 units. The highest sales were recorded in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region at 76,400 units.

The restrictions on mobility during the pandemic boosted the value of home space in the eyes of customers. Q1 2022 witnessed sales of 78,627 residential units, recording a growth of 9% year-on-year. In the same period, the share of sales in the INR 10 million and greater ticket size grew to reach 25% as compared with 18% in the previous year.

Key Topics Covered:

1. India Real Estate Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Performance & Statistics

1.3 Residential Market Study

1.4 Office Market Study

1.5 Union Budget 2022 - Key Points

1.6 Outlook

1.7 Industry Speak

1. 8 Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

1.9 DLF

1.10 Godrej Properties

1.11 Prestige Estates

1.12 NBCC India

1.13 India Bulls Real Estate

