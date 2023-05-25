Global Microcars Market to Reach $59.3 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518542/?utm_source=GNW
Electric Fuel Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$26.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Microcars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)
- Ford Motor Company
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- General Motors Company
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP)
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.
- BYD Co., Ltd.
- Kia Motors Corporation
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Mercedes-Benz AG
- Fiat Automobiles Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Microcars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
Pandemic Impacts Demand for Microcars
Increased Use of Mask-Vacation Pods at Workspaces, An
Opportunity for Microcars
An Introduction to Microcars
Microcars: Promising Alternative to Traditional Vehicles
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Regions to Witness High Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Challenges of Urban Transportation Enhance Importance
of Microcars
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Road Congestion and Restricted Parking Spaces Fuel Need
for Smaller Microcars
Urbanization and Emergence of Smart Cities Spurs Demand for
Light Vehicles, Microcars to Benefit
Global Smart Cities Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for
Years 2020 and 2027
Rise in Two-Wheeler Accidents Turns Consumers towards Microcars
Regulatory Pressures to Reduce Carbon Emissions Drives Focus
onto Micro-Electric Vehicles
Trend towards Small and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Cars to Remain in Race in Near Term
Government Support for Electric Vehicles: Micro-Electric
Vehicles Market to Benefit
Micro-Mobility Trend Fuels Importance of Microcars
Global Micromobility Market Size (in $ Billion) for 2020, 2023
and 2026
Could Microcars Emerge as the Future of Shared Mobility Services?
Microcars Proved to be Successful for Car Sharing even before
Pandemic
The Advantage of License-free Driving Bodes Well for Microcars
Market
Changing Mobility Trends Affect Design Changes
Motorized Quadricycles Market: Poised for Healthy Growth
Safety Aspect Remains High Priority among Consumers
Stringent Eco-Norms and Safety Rules to Increase Prices of
Microcars
Small Engine Compact Cars to Witness Robust Demand
Solar Electric Microcar - A New Development
Consumer Perceptions: A Major Hindrance for Adoption of Microcars
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518542/?utm_source=GNW
Global Microcars Market to Reach $59.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microcars estimated at US$48.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
