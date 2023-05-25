Global Microcars Market to Reach $59.3 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518542/?utm_source=GNW

Electric Fuel Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$26.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Microcars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Microcars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Pandemic Impacts Demand for Microcars

Increased Use of Mask-Vacation Pods at Workspaces, An

Opportunity for Microcars

An Introduction to Microcars

Microcars: Promising Alternative to Traditional Vehicles

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions to Witness High Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Challenges of Urban Transportation Enhance Importance

of Microcars

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Road Congestion and Restricted Parking Spaces Fuel Need

for Smaller Microcars

Urbanization and Emergence of Smart Cities Spurs Demand for

Light Vehicles, Microcars to Benefit

Global Smart Cities Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for

Years 2020 and 2027

Rise in Two-Wheeler Accidents Turns Consumers towards Microcars

Regulatory Pressures to Reduce Carbon Emissions Drives Focus

onto Micro-Electric Vehicles

Trend towards Small and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Cars to Remain in Race in Near Term

Government Support for Electric Vehicles: Micro-Electric

Vehicles Market to Benefit

Micro-Mobility Trend Fuels Importance of Microcars

Global Micromobility Market Size (in $ Billion) for 2020, 2023

and 2026

Could Microcars Emerge as the Future of Shared Mobility Services?

Microcars Proved to be Successful for Car Sharing even before

Pandemic

The Advantage of License-free Driving Bodes Well for Microcars

Market

Changing Mobility Trends Affect Design Changes

Motorized Quadricycles Market: Poised for Healthy Growth

Safety Aspect Remains High Priority among Consumers

Stringent Eco-Norms and Safety Rules to Increase Prices of

Microcars

Small Engine Compact Cars to Witness Robust Demand

Solar Electric Microcar - A New Development

Consumer Perceptions: A Major Hindrance for Adoption of Microcars



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Microcars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Microcars for Car Sharing in the US

CANADA

JAPAN

Microcars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Japanese Minicars Market Breakdown by Leading Manufacturers (In

%) for 2020

Increased Prominence of EVs: Implications for Keis Market

CHINA

Microcars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Carbon Credits Program to Expand Micro Vehicles Market in China

EUROPE

Microcars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

ASIA-PACIFIC

Microcars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Promising Potential for Microcars Market in India

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

