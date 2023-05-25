The global data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Worldwide Data Center Construction Market - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 51 Countries" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458943/?utm_source=GNW



• Hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google, also aid the market with investments. These companies expand their global presence, focusing on emerging locations across Europe and APAC.

• Aside from AWS, Google, and Microsoft, cloud operators include Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud. They are involved in the development of several cloud regions globally, which will increase data center investments.

• In 2022, the data center construction market witnessed supply chain-related challenges to support infrastructure providers. This recovered to an extent in the latter half of 2022. However, prices of raw materials have since risen, leading to higher costs for data center investors.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



• The adoption of advanced UPS batteries, such as lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries; software-defined data centers (SDDC); and artificial intelligence (AI) in power monitoring and microgrid adoption in data centers are some innovations.

• Operators assign certain liquid-cooled racks/spaces in data centers for HPC, while other spaces are cooled using traditional air-cooling methods. The liquid-cooling method enables operators to minimize their operating expenditure (OPEX) even though it may take a higher CAPEX to set up.

• Several countries are working toward the increased adoption of Big data and IoT. For instance, digital infrastructure and Big data are major pillars of Oman’s digital future under the Oman 2040 Vision. The finance & banking, oil & gas, and transportation sectors use Big data and digitalization infrastructure to support Oman’s government vision.

• Some recent innovations include adopting eco diesel, and natural gas generators, using hydrogen-based fuel cells, replacing diesel fuel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), and others.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



The report includes the investment in the following areas:



Segmentation by Facility Type

• Hyperscale Data Centers

• Colocation Data Centers

• Enterprise Data Centers



Segmentation by Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Segmentation by Cooling Technique

• Air-based Cooling

• Liquid-based Cooling



Segmentation by General Construction

• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building & Engineering Design

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• Physical Security

• DCIM



Segmentation by Tier Standards

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Support Infrastructure Vendors



1. ABB

2. Caterpillar

3. Cummins

4. Delta Electronics

5. Eaton

6. Legrand

7. Rolls-Royce

8. Schneider Electric

9. STULZ

10. Vertiv

11. 3M

12. Airedale

13. Alfa Laval

14. Asetek

15. Assa Abloy

16. Bloom Energy

17. Carrier

18. Condair

19. Cormant

20. Cyber Power Systems

21. Daikin Applied

22. Data Aire

23. Enlogic

24. FNT Software

25. Generac Power Systems

26. Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

27. HITEC Power Protection

28. Honeywell

29. Johnson Controls

30. KOHLER

31. KyotoCooling

32. Mitsubishi Electric

33. Munters

34. Natron Energy

35. NetZoom

36. Nlyte Software

37. Panduit

38. Piller Power Systems

39. Rittal

40. Siemens

41. Trane

42. Tripp Lite

43. Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

44. ZincFive



Data Center Contractors



1. AECOM

2. Arup

3. Corgan

4. DPR Construction

5. Fortis Construction

6. Holder Construction

7. Jacobs

8. Mercury

9. Red Engineering

10. Rogers-O’Brien Construction

11. Syska Hennessy Group

12. Turner Construction

13. Turner & Townsend

14. AlfaTech

15. Atkins

16. Aurecon

17. Basler & Hofmann

18. BlueScope Construction

19. Brasfield & Gorrie

20. CallisonRTKL

21. Cap Ingelec

22. Clark Construction Group

23. Climatec

24. Clune Construction

25. COWI

26. DC PRO Engineering

27. Dornan

28. Edarat Group

29. EMCOR Group

30. EYP MCF

31. Gensler

32. Fluor Corporation

33. Gilbane Building Company

34. HDR

35. HITT Contracting

36. Hoffman Construction

37. ISG

38. JE Dunn Construction

39. Kirby Group Engineering

40. kW Engineering

41. kW Mission Critical Engineering

42. Laing O’Rourke

43. Linesight

44. M+W Group (Exyte)

45. McLaren Construction Group

46. Morrison Hershfield

47. Mortenson

48. PM Group

49. Quark

50. Rosendin

51. Royal HaskoningDHV

52. Salute Mission Critical

53. Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

54. Skanska

55. Southland Industries

56. Sturgeon Electric Company

57. Structure Tone

58. Sweco

59. The Mulhern Group

60. The Walsh Group

61. The Weitz Company

62. TRINITY Group Construction



Data Center Operators



1. 21Vianet Group (VNET)

2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

3. Apple

4. China Telecom

5. Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

6. Compass Datacenters

7. CyrusOne

8. Digital Realty

9. EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

10. Equinix

11. GDS Services

12. Global Switch

13. Google

14. Iron Mountain

15. Meta (Facebook)

16. Microsoft

17. NTT Global Data Centers

18. QTS Realty Trust

19. STACK Infrastructure

20. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

21. Vantage Data Centers

22. 3data

23. Africa Data Centres

24. AirTrunk

25. Aligned

26. American Tower

27. AQ Compute

28. Aruba

29. AtlasEdge

30. atNorth

31. AT TOKYO

32. BDx (Big Data Exchange)

33. Bulk Infrastructure

34. Bridge Data Centres

35. CDC Data Centres

36. Chayora

37. China Mobile

38. Chindata

39. CloudHQ

40. Cologix

41. COPT Data Center Solutions

42. CtrlS Datacenters

43. Cyxtera Technologies

44. Data4

45. DataBank

46. DC BLOX

47. Element Critical

48. ePLDT

49. eStruxture Data Centers

50. fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547

51. Flexential

52. Green Mountain

53. H5 Data Centers

54. HostDime

55. KDDI (Telehouse)

56. Keppel Data Centres

57. LG Uplus

58. maincubes one

59. MainOne (Equinix)

60. Milicom (Tigo)

61. NEXTDC

62. ODATA

63. Orange Business Services

64. Prime Data Centers

65. Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

66. Proximity Data Centres

67. Raxio Group

68. Rostelecom Data Centers

69. Sabey Data Centers

70. Scala Data Centers

71. Sify Technologies

72. Skybox Datacenters

73. Stream Data Centers

74. SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

75. Switch

76. T5 Data Centers

77. Tenglong Holdings Group

78. Teraco (Digital Realty)

79. TierPoint

80. Turkcell

81. Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

82. Wingu

83. Yondr

84. Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)



New Entrants



1. AdaniConneX

2. AUBix

3. Cloudoon

4. ClusterPower

5. Corscale Data Centers

6. Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)

7. Data Center First

8. DHAmericas

9. Edge Centres

10. Evolution Data Centres

11. Global Technical Realty

12. Hickory

13. iMCritical

14. Infinity

15. Kasi Cloud

16. MettaDC

17. Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

18. PowerHouse Data Centers

19. Pure Data Centres Group

20. Quantum Loophole

21. Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

22. Stratus DC Management

23. YCO Cloud

24. YTL Data Center

25. ZeroPoint DC



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Americas Region



• The data center construction market in the Americas is developed, with an increasing presence of local and global data center operators, especially in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. In 2022, Argentina and Peru were some other emerging markets.



Latin America



• Brazil is the leading data center industry in Latin America, with more than 45% of investments in the region due to the growth in internet penetration and adoption of cloud-based services by businesses in the country.



European Region



• Europe’s data center construction market is one of the major and has several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, positively impacted the data center industry in Europe, driving customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization.



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Region



• The growth in internet penetration, social media usage, and smart city initiatives drive the Middle East & Africa data center market. Telecommunication providers, enterprises, governments, cloud, and colocation service providers are major investors in developing facilities.



APAC Region



• APAC is one of the most dynamic global data center markets, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators. The growth in the number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market APAC.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Chile

o Colombia

o Rest of Latin America

• Western Europe

o The U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Italy

o Spain

o Switzerland

o Belgium

o Portugal

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordics

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

o Finland & Iceland

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia

o Poland

o Austria

o Czech Republic

o Other CEE Countries

• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Israel

o Oman

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Bahrain

o Jordan

o Other Middle East Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Nigeria

o Egypt

o Ethiopia

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China

o Hong Kong

o Australia

o New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of APAC

• Southeast Asia

o Singapore

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Vietnam

o Other Southeast Asia Countries



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the data center construction market?

2. What is the growth rate of the data center construction market?

3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center construction market by 2028?

4. What are the key trends in the data center construction industry?

5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center construction market by 2028?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458943/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________