The global data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2022 to 2028.

• Hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google, also aid the market with investments. These companies expand their global presence, focusing on emerging locations across Europe and APAC.
• Aside from AWS, Google, and Microsoft, cloud operators include Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud. They are involved in the development of several cloud regions globally, which will increase data center investments.
• In 2022, the data center construction market witnessed supply chain-related challenges to support infrastructure providers. This recovered to an extent in the latter half of 2022. However, prices of raw materials have since risen, leading to higher costs for data center investors.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
• The adoption of advanced UPS batteries, such as lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries; software-defined data centers (SDDC); and artificial intelligence (AI) in power monitoring and microgrid adoption in data centers are some innovations.
• Operators assign certain liquid-cooled racks/spaces in data centers for HPC, while other spaces are cooled using traditional air-cooling methods. The liquid-cooling method enables operators to minimize their operating expenditure (OPEX) even though it may take a higher CAPEX to set up.
• Several countries are working toward the increased adoption of Big data and IoT. For instance, digital infrastructure and Big data are major pillars of Oman’s digital future under the Oman 2040 Vision. The finance & banking, oil & gas, and transportation sectors use Big data and digitalization infrastructure to support Oman’s government vision.
• Some recent innovations include adopting eco diesel, and natural gas generators, using hydrogen-based fuel cells, replacing diesel fuel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), and others.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Segmentation by Facility Type
• Hyperscale Data Centers
• Colocation Data Centers
• Enterprise Data Centers
Segmentation by Infrastructure
• Electrical Infrastructure
• Mechanical Infrastructure
• General Construction
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
• UPS Systems
• Generators
• Transfer Switches & Switchgears
• PDUs
• Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
• Cooling Systems
• Racks
• Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
• CRAC & CRAH Units
• Chiller Units
• Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
• Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
• Air-based Cooling
• Liquid-based Cooling
Segmentation by General Construction
• Core & Shell Development
• Installation & Commissioning Services
• Building & Engineering Design
• Fire Detection & Suppression
• Physical Security
• DCIM
Segmentation by Tier Standards
• Tier I & Tier II
• Tier III
• Tier IV
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Americas Region
• The data center construction market in the Americas is developed, with an increasing presence of local and global data center operators, especially in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. In 2022, Argentina and Peru were some other emerging markets.
Latin America
• Brazil is the leading data center industry in Latin America, with more than 45% of investments in the region due to the growth in internet penetration and adoption of cloud-based services by businesses in the country.
European Region
• Europe’s data center construction market is one of the major and has several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, positively impacted the data center industry in Europe, driving customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization.
Middle East & Africa (MEA) Region
• The growth in internet penetration, social media usage, and smart city initiatives drive the Middle East & Africa data center market. Telecommunication providers, enterprises, governments, cloud, and colocation service providers are major investors in developing facilities.
APAC Region
• APAC is one of the most dynamic global data center markets, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators. The growth in the number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market APAC.
Segmentation by Geography
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Chile
o Colombia
o Rest of Latin America
• Western Europe
o The U.K.
o Germany
o France
o Netherlands
o Ireland
o Italy
o Spain
o Switzerland
o Belgium
o Portugal
o Other Western European Countries
• Nordics
o Denmark
o Sweden
o Norway
o Finland & Iceland
• Central & Eastern Europe
o Russia
o Poland
o Austria
o Czech Republic
o Other CEE Countries
• Middle East
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Israel
o Oman
o Kuwait
o Qatar
o Bahrain
o Jordan
o Other Middle East Countries
• Africa
o South Africa
o Kenya
o Nigeria
o Egypt
o Ethiopia
o Other African Countries
• APAC
o China
o Hong Kong
o Australia
o New Zealand
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Taiwan
o Rest of APAC
• Southeast Asia
o Singapore
o Indonesia
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Philippines
o Vietnam
o Other Southeast Asia Countries
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the data center construction market?
2. What is the growth rate of the data center construction market?
3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center construction market by 2028?
4. What are the key trends in the data center construction industry?
5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center construction market by 2028?
The global data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2022 to 2028.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS. • In 2022, the global data center construction market witnessed investments of over USD 50 billion owing to investments from colocation operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, NTT Global Data Centers, DataBank, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.
