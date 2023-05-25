Global Energy Efficient Motors Market to Reach $65.5 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Efficient Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345267/?utm_source=GNW

Above 375 kW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$27.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2.2 - 375 Kw segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Energy Efficient Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Focus on Sustainability & the Ensuing Emphasis Shed on

Energy Efficiency Provides the Foundation for the Rise of

Energy Efficient Motors

Global Movement Towards Sustainability Makes Strong Progress as

Suffocating Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Securing a

Safer Future for the World: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion

Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980,

1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Spending on Energy Efficiency Directly Benefits Demand for

Energy Efficient Motors Across the Buildings, Transport, &

Industry Sectors: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In

US$ Billion) For Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competition

Energy Efficient Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Energy Efficient Motors: Overview, Types & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Energy Efficiency Technologies &

Redoubled Focus on Accelerating Their Adoption, Paves Way for

an Era of Strong Growth for Energy Efficient Motors

Redoubled Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiency to Stem the

Slowdown Witnessed in 2018 Through 2020, Spurs Increased

Investments in Energy Efficient Motors: Globally Achieved

Energy Efficiency Rates (In %) for the Years 2000, 2010,

2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022

Healthy Demand Outlook for Electric Motors Bodes Well for the

Rise of Energy Efficient Variants

Stringent Energy Efficiency Legislations and Development of

Standards & Programs Provide Stability to Market Growth &

Drive Motor Design Innovations

Permanent Magnet Motors Rise in Popularity for Their Energy

Efficiency Benefits

As Automation Becomes Ubiquitous in Industries, Processes and

Factories, Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Industrial Motors

Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Need for

Energy Efficient Industrial Motors: Global Industrial

Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022,

2024 and 2026

IE4 Motors to Witness Robust Demand

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Make Electric Motors

More Efficient & Energy Wise

IoT & Big Data Play Key Roles in Pushing Up Motor Energy

Efficiency

Innovations Continue To Remain Critical For Sustained Growth



