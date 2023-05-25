Global Energy Efficient Motors Market to Reach $65.5 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Efficient Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345267/?utm_source=GNW
Above 375 kW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$27.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2.2 - 375 Kw segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Energy Efficient Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Brook Crompton UK Ltd.
- Crompton Greaves Ltd.
- Ebm-papst AB
- EC Drives, LLC
- General Electric Company
- Havells India Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Johnson Electric Group
- Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd.
- Maxon Motor AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nidec Corporation
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corporation
- WEG SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Focus on Sustainability & the Ensuing Emphasis Shed on
Energy Efficiency Provides the Foundation for the Rise of
Energy Efficient Motors
Global Movement Towards Sustainability Makes Strong Progress as
Suffocating Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Securing a
Safer Future for the World: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion
Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980,
1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023
Spending on Energy Efficiency Directly Benefits Demand for
Energy Efficient Motors Across the Buildings, Transport, &
Industry Sectors: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In
US$ Billion) For Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competition
Energy Efficient Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Energy Efficient Motors: Overview, Types & Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance of Energy Efficiency Technologies &
Redoubled Focus on Accelerating Their Adoption, Paves Way for
an Era of Strong Growth for Energy Efficient Motors
Redoubled Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiency to Stem the
Slowdown Witnessed in 2018 Through 2020, Spurs Increased
Investments in Energy Efficient Motors: Globally Achieved
Energy Efficiency Rates (In %) for the Years 2000, 2010,
2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022
Healthy Demand Outlook for Electric Motors Bodes Well for the
Rise of Energy Efficient Variants
Stringent Energy Efficiency Legislations and Development of
Standards & Programs Provide Stability to Market Growth &
Drive Motor Design Innovations
Permanent Magnet Motors Rise in Popularity for Their Energy
Efficiency Benefits
As Automation Becomes Ubiquitous in Industries, Processes and
Factories, Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Industrial Motors
Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Need for
Energy Efficient Industrial Motors: Global Industrial
Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022,
2024 and 2026
IE4 Motors to Witness Robust Demand
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Make Electric Motors
More Efficient & Energy Wise
IoT & Big Data Play Key Roles in Pushing Up Motor Energy
Efficiency
Innovations Continue To Remain Critical For Sustained Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
