OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company notifies changes in the interests of Jason Elphick (PDMR) and his PCAs in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal Price Volume Total £5.075258 7,000 £35,526.81 Aggregated £5.075258 7,000 £35,526.81

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £5.1025 587 £2,995.17



Aggregated £5.1025 587 £2,995.17





1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Valeryane Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Spouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £5.1125 606 £3,098.18



Aggregated £5.1125 606 £3,098.18

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Louis Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Son of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 May 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £5.11 178 £909.58 Aggregated £5.11 178 £909.58

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.