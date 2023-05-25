Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Market to Reach $ 9.5 Million by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219478/?utm_source=GNW

Electric Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.



China Market is Estimated at $3.1 Million, While the U.S. is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9 % CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Pandemic on Transport & Rail Industries

Transportation Industry Bites the Dust

Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis

Monthly Passenger Rail Miles Traveled in the US: Dec 2019 to

May 2020 (in billions)

COVID-19 Storm Delays High-Speed Rail Projects

Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Bullet Train/High Speed Rail: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Regional Landscape

China Dominates the World Market

Autonomous Trains Gain Focus

China Braces for Upcoming Projects

Japan

Europe

Select High-speed Rail in Europe in Development by Country

United States

US High-Speed Rail Needs Infrastructure Funding & New Projects

for Major Jumpstart

High-Speed Rail Yet to Reach Destination despite Plentiful

Direct & Spillover Merits

A Look into World?s Fastest Commercial Trains

Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Rail Network by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network under Construction by

Region: 2020

Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network in Commercial

Operation by Country: 2020

World?s Fastest Trains in Operation by Speed in Miles/hr: March

2021

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail

Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Maglev Technology Augurs Well

Japan & China: Key Adopters of Maglev Technology

Global High-Speed Rail Fleet by Technology: 2021 & 2027

Advanced Capabilities of Bullet/ High-Speed Rail as Public

Transit Mode Widen the Addressable Market

Compelling Merits of High-Speed Trains

High-Speed Trains Gain as Railway Sustainability Comes to the

Fore with COVID-19 Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental

Protection & Climate Change Management

Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2000

Through 2020

Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation

Mode

Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards

Railway Electrification

Rising Government Spending Bodes Well

High Speed Trains Benefit as Governments Step Up the Focus on

Developing Rapid Transit Systems

Increasing Realization about Benefits of Rail Freight Augur

Well for the Market

Congestion Issues with Road Passenger and Freight

Transportation Drives Interest

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Technology Advancements Drive Future Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

