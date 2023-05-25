Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Market to Reach $ 9.5 Million by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219478/?utm_source=GNW
Electric Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
China Market is Estimated at $3.1 Million, While the U.S. is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9 % CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- FirstGroup plc
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CFA), S.A.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Prysmian S.p.A
- Nippon Sharyo Ltd.
- Hyundai Rotem Company
- IFE
- Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S p a
- KTK Group
- China Forging Machinery
- Flytoget
- Japan Transport Engineering Co., (J-TREC)
- Jiangsu Aopai Transportation Equipment Co., Ltd.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of Pandemic on Transport & Rail Industries
Transportation Industry Bites the Dust
Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis
Monthly Passenger Rail Miles Traveled in the US: Dec 2019 to
May 2020 (in billions)
COVID-19 Storm Delays High-Speed Rail Projects
Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Bullet Train/High Speed Rail: An Introduction
Market Outlook
Regional Landscape
China Dominates the World Market
Autonomous Trains Gain Focus
China Braces for Upcoming Projects
Japan
Europe
Select High-speed Rail in Europe in Development by Country
United States
US High-Speed Rail Needs Infrastructure Funding & New Projects
for Major Jumpstart
High-Speed Rail Yet to Reach Destination despite Plentiful
Direct & Spillover Merits
A Look into World?s Fastest Commercial Trains
Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Rail Network by Region: 2020
Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network under Construction by
Region: 2020
Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network in Commercial
Operation by Country: 2020
World?s Fastest Trains in Operation by Speed in Miles/hr: March
2021
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail
Market: 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Maglev Technology Augurs Well
Japan & China: Key Adopters of Maglev Technology
Global High-Speed Rail Fleet by Technology: 2021 & 2027
Advanced Capabilities of Bullet/ High-Speed Rail as Public
Transit Mode Widen the Addressable Market
Compelling Merits of High-Speed Trains
High-Speed Trains Gain as Railway Sustainability Comes to the
Fore with COVID-19 Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental
Protection & Climate Change Management
Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2000
Through 2020
Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation
Mode
Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards
Railway Electrification
Rising Government Spending Bodes Well
High Speed Trains Benefit as Governments Step Up the Focus on
Developing Rapid Transit Systems
Increasing Realization about Benefits of Rail Freight Augur
Well for the Market
Congestion Issues with Road Passenger and Freight
Transportation Drives Interest
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Technology Advancements Drive Future Growth
MARKET ANALYSIS
