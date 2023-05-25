Cloud Managed Services Market Size Is Expected To Reach $141 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Cloud Managed Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the cloud managed services market forecasts the market to grow from $80 billion in 2022 to $89.6 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12%. Further, the market will reach $141 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12%. Geographically, North America held the largest cloud managed services market share in 2022.



The growth of the cloud managed services industry can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud technology by enterprises. Cloud technology offers individuals and businesses the ability to store and process data over the internet, eliminating the need for physical infrastructure. By leveraging cloud technology through managed services, organizations can reduce spending on establishing and maintaining physical infrastructure for data storage and gain easy access to their data.

Learn More In-Depth On The Cloud Managed Services Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-managed-services-global-market-report

Major cloud-managed services companies are International Business Machines Corporation, Ericsson, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, NTT DATA Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Accenture Plc., NEC Corporation, Wipro Limited, Atos, Huawei Technologies Co., The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Rackspace Technology Inc., Cloudticity LLC, Datacom Group, Connectria LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, and DigitalOcean Inc.

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the cloud-managed services market. Major companies operating in the cloud-managed services market are developing innovative technological solutions to strengthen their market position.

For example, in April 2021, Red Hat Software launched three new cloud services: Red Hat OpenShift API Management, Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka, and Red Hat OpenShift Data Science. These offerings provide organizations with fully-managed and streamlined user experiences for building, deploying, managing, and scaling cloud-native applications across hybrid environments.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Cloud Managed Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9324&type=smp

The global cloud managed services market is segmented as-

1) By Service Type: Managed Business Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

2) By Deployment: Public cloud, Private cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By End-User: Government, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities

The cloud-managed services report provides insights into the growth trajectory of the market, top market trends, major players, and regional dynamics. The report also highlights notable technological advancements in the cloud-managed services market, exemplified by the launch of new services and strategic acquisitions by major companies.

Cloud Managed Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the cloud managed services market size, cloud managed services market segments, cloud managed services market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database