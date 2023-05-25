Lowell Herb Co to Unveil All-New Lowell Infused 35s Pre-Roll at BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

SALINAS, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a California-born innovator in cannabis cultivation and maker of the legendary Lowell Smokes brand, will unveil its newest innovation, Lowell Infused 35s pre-rolls, at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival – being held May 26 through 28 at the Napa Valley Expo. In addition to being made available for purchase via Lowell Farms’ dispensary partner at the festival, fans can indulge further in the Lowell experience at “The Garden,” an exclusive pop-up featuring merchandise, giveaways, and more.



Tailored for a richer, bolder, and more enjoyable smoke, Lowell Infused 35s combines proprietary mixed-light flower with live sifted sauce – with higher levels of terpenes – to ensure a seamless fusion of flavors and aromas in a carefully crafted pre-roll.

“BottleRock will truly offer the ‘first taste of summer’ this year, as it’s the perfect destination to debut what we anticipate will become one of our most popular products,” says Lowell Farms Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “From the careful selection of our premium flower to the preservation of our sauce and our unique infusion process, Lowell Infused 35s is truly the next evolution in potency and pleasure.

“We can’t wait to see the first reactions from our dedicated fans as we join the festivities in Napa.”

Following its debut at BottleRock Napa Valley, the all-new Lowell Infused 35s will make their debut in licensed California retailers beginning in June. More information about Lowell Farms, Inc. brands can be found at lowellfarms.com.

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) (the “Company”) is a California-based cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning originals, including Lowell Herb Co, House Weed, MOON, and Kaizen, for licensed retailers statewide.

