Composites in the Global Automotive Market Trends and ForecastThe composites in the global automotive market is expected to reach an estimated $22.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% 2022 to 2028

Composites in the Global Automotive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the composites in the global automotive market looks promising with opportunities in interior, exterior, power train system, chassis systems, electrical and electronics and under body system. The composites in the global automotive market is expected to reach an estimated $22.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% 2022 to 2028. The major growth driver in this market is rise in demand for vehicles that are fuel efficient and have low carbon emissions and corrosion resistivity and low thermal expansion.

Composites in the Global Automotive Market by Material, Application, Fiber, Resin Group, and Region

Emerging Trends in the Composites in the Global Automotive Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the composites in the global automotive market, include the carbon fiber-reinforced hybrid automotive lightweight materials, and development of stronger and lighter automotive equipment and spare parts.

A total of 93 figures / charts and 80 tables are provided in this 210-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.

The study includes a forecast for the composites in the global automotive by material, application, fiber, resin group, and region as follows:



By Material [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

SMC

BMC

GMT

LFT

CFT

SFT

Polyurethane Resin



By Application [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Interior

Exterior

Power Train System

Chassis Systems

Electrical and Electronics

Under Body System

Others



By Fiber [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber



By Resin Group [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Thermoset Resin

Thermoplastic Resin



By Region [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Rest of The World

List of Composites in the Global Automotive Market Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composites in the global automotive market companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of composites in the global automotive market companies profiled in this report include.

SGL

Toray Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Owens Corning

Jushi Group Co., Ltd

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Polynt-Reichhold

AOC



Ashland (INEOS Enterprises)

Celanese

SABIC

BASF

Composites in the Global Automotive Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that, SFT is expected to be the largest material due to its various properties such as; chemical resistance, re-mold without degradation, and recyclable. Continuous fiber thermoplastic (CFT) composites segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.

Exterior expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of composites for its properties like corrosion resistance and lightweight.

Asia Pacific and ROW is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher penetration of composites in automotive in this region than other region.

Features of Composites in the Global Automotive Market



Market Size Estimates: Composites in the global automotive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by material, application, fiber, resin group, and region.

Regional Analysis: Composites in the Global Automotive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material, application, fiber, resin group, and region for the footwear sole material market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites in the global automotive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

