Global Residential Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $48.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32.1%

The "Residential Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Power Rating (Under 3kW, 3kW - 5kW), By Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global residential lithium-ion battery energy storage systems market size is expected to reach USD 48.8 billion by 2030, expanding at 32.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

HAIKAI

Enphase Energy

E3/DC

Panasonic

sonnen Holding GmbH

Tesla

Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

AlphaESS

Generac Power Systems

Hitachi Energy

GOODWE

The market here refers to the home energy storage systems that use lithium-ion batteries. These systems are designed to store excess energy produced by residential solar panels or other renewable energy sources so that the energy can be used at a later time when energy demand is high or when sunlight is unavailable.



The U.S. is one of the largest regional segments globally in terms of the adoption of battery energy storage systems owing to the rising demand for renewable energy in the country. The market in the country is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such positive government initiatives and increasing efficiency of residential battery energy storage analysis is expected to increase the market for residential lithium ion battery storage systems over the forecast period.



For instance, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 introduced a tax credit for the installation of solar PV panels as well as battery energy storage systems for residential and commercial industries. The government planned to provide a tax credit worth 30% of the installation cost of the battery energy storage system. This is expected to incentivize homeowners to install battery storage systems along with solar PV installation driving demand in the market.



3 kW to 5 kW dominated the global residential lithium-ion battery energy storage systems industry in the power rating segment and accounted for more than 54.0% overall revenue share in 2022. Residential lithium-ion battery energy storage systems with a capacity of between 3 kW to 5 kW, can store enough energy to power a household for several hours, even at peak hours of energy demand.

This can help to reduce energy bills and provide greater control over energy consumption. Another advantage of these battery storage systems is their scalability. They can be easily installed in a variety of residential settings, from residential buildings for multiple apartments to larger homes, and can be scaled up or down depending on the energy needs of the household. Battery energy storage systems with a capacity between 3kW to 5kW are generally more expensive owing to their higher capacity leading to higher production and installation costs.



The off-grid segment dominated the global market in the connectivity segment and accounted for more than 56.0% overall revenue share in 2022.

The demand for residential lithium-ion battery energy storage systems for on-grid applications is on the rise as it provides homeowners with reliable access to energy even in remote places. These systems are designed to store excess energy generated by solar panels or wind turbines, which can then be used to power homes during periods of low energy production or when energy generation is offline.



One of the key benefits of these systems is their ability to provide greater energy independence and security for homeowners living in remote areas. By storing excess energy from solar panels or wind turbines, homeowners can ensure that they have a reliable source of energy at all times.



Asia Pacific dominated the regional segment and accounted for the overall revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2022. The residential lithium-ion battery energy storage system industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for clean energy and the increasing adoption of solar power systems in the residential sector.



Residential Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Report Highlights

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables & Trend Analysis

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.1. Standard and Compliance

3.3.2. Safety

3.4. Residential Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.4.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Model

3.6. Industry Analysis - Macro Economic Environment Analysis

3.7. Key Trends for the Residential Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems Market



Chapter 4. Residential Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems Market: Power Rating Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Power Rating Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following (USD Million):

4.2.1. Less than 3kW

4.2.2. 3 kW to 5 kW

4.2.3. Others



Chapter 5. Residential Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems Market: Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Connectivity Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following (USD Million):

5.2.1. On-Grid

5.2.2. Off-Grid



Chapter 6. Residential Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

