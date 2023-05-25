New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibacterial Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051157/?utm_source=GNW
-lactams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Macrolides segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Antibacterial Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured)
- Allergan PLC
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Antibacterial Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2030
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Antibacterial Drugs estimated at US$43.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
