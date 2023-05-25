ASEAN Automotive Composites Market Trends and ForecastThe ASEAN automotive composites material market is expected to reach an estimated $286.0 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% 2022 to 2028

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ASEAN Automotive Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458596/?utm_source=GNW



ASEAN Automotive Composites Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the ASEAN automotive composites market looks promising with opportunities in pipe and tank, aerospace and defense, wind energy, electrical and electronics, construction, transportation, and marine end uses. The ASEAN automotive composites material market is expected to reach an estimated $286.0 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% 2022 to 2028. The major driver for this market is the domestic consumption by government, NGOs, and civic bodies.

ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Application, Material Type, and Fiber Composites Type

Emerging Trends in the ASEAN Automotive Composites Market

Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing focus on bio-based composites materials.

A total of 107 figures / charts and 68 tables are provided in this 205-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.

ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Segments

ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the ASEAN automotive composites market by application, material type, fiber composites type, resin type, resin group, and country as follows:



ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Exterior

Interior

Power train system

Under body system

Electrical and Electronics

Others



ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Material Types [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:



SFT (Short Fiber Thermoplastic)



LFT (Long Fiber Thermoplastic)



SMC (Sheet Molding Compound)



BMC (Bulk Molding Compound)



GMT (Glass Mat Thermoplastic)

Others



ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Fiber Composites Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Natural Fiber



ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:



PP (Polypropylene)



PA (Polyamide)



PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate)

Polyester

Vinyl ester

Others



ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Resin Group [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Thermoplastic composites

Thermoset composites



ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Country [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Others

List of ASEAN Automotive Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ASEAN automotive composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ASEAN automotive composites companies profiled in this report includes.

Hanwha

Quadrant Plastic

Polynt-Reichhold

SABIC

Avient

Cytec Solvay

ASEAN Automotive Composites Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that SFT will remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it offers corrosion resistance, insulation properties, low susceptibility to moisture and high mechanical properties.

Power train system industry will remain the largest application and under body system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for composite components in automotive industry.

Features of ASEAN Automotive Composites Market

Market Size Estimates: ASEAN automotive composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, material type, fiber composites type, resin type, resin group, and country.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, material type, fiber composites type, resin type, resin group, and country for the ASEAN automotive composites market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ASEAN automotive composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the ASEAN automotive composites market size?

Answer: The ASEAN automotive composites market is expected to reach an estimated $286.0 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for ASEAN automotive composites market?

Answer: The ASEAN automotive composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the ASEAN automotive composites market?

Answer: The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight parts with high performance benefits in the automotive industry.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for ASEAN automotive composites market?

Answer: Power train and interior are the major applications for ASEAN automotive composites.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in ASEAN automotive composites market?

Answer: Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing focus on bio-based composites materials.

Which ASEAN automotive composites material type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that SFT is expected to remain the largest material type segment by volume over the forecast period because it offers corrosion resistance, insulation properties, low susceptibility to moisture and high mechanical properties.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 10 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the ASEAN automotive composites market by application (exterior, interior, power train systems, under body systems, electrical and electronics, and others), material type (SFT (short fiber thermoplastic), LFT (long fiber thermoplastic), SMC (sheet molding compound), BMC (bulk molding compound), and GMT (glass mat thermoplastic), and other), fiber composites type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and natural fiber), resin type (PP (polypropylene), PA (polyamide), PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate), polyester, vinyl ester and others), resin group (thermoplastic, thermoset), and country (Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and others)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.5 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.10 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to ASEAN automotive composites market or related to ASEAN automotive composites market share, ASEAN automotive composites market analysis, ASEAN automotive composites market size, ASEAN automotive composites manufacturers, and ASEAN automotive composites applications, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

