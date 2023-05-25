Global Generic Drugs Market to Reach $671.5 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Generic Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041415/?utm_source=GNW

Small-Molecule Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$538.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biosimilars segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $122.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Generic Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$122.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$126.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

How the Healthcare Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare

Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on

Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required

Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

COVID-19 Impact on Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and

Generic Drugs Market

Demand for Generic Pain Killers Rises

A Prelude to Generic Drugs

Generic Drugs Market Set for a Rapid Growth

North America and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit the

Fastest Growth

India- A Significant Market

Small-molecule Generic Drugs Account for a Lion’s Share,

Biosimilars Exhibit Fastest Growth

Exciting Times for Biosimilars

Competition

Generic Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Market Opportunities

Strategies to Sustain Success

The Future of Generics & Biosimilars Look Bright amid

Persistent Barriers

Market Challenges

Factors Affecting Prices & Accessibility

Recent Market Activity

Generic Drugs Enjoy Adrenaline Rush with Regulatory &

Scientific Support

R&D & Innovation Push

Efforts to Eliminate Barriers to Generics Development

Regulatory & Scientific Collaboration as Key

FDA?s Generic Drug User Free Program

Policy Support to Generic Drugs: Clearing Road to Affordable

Access to Quality Medicines

Savings in Billions

Taking GDUFA to Next Level

Pushing Competition through ANDAs

Major Push to COVID-19 Drugs

Patent Expiries Set to Widen the Addressable Market for Generic

Drugs

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2020

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2021

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2022

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2023

Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs in the US: 2020-2023

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Demand for

Generic Drugs

Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Generics

Small Molecule Generics Represent the Dominant Segment

Specialty Generic Drugs Gain Popularity

Specialty Generics - The Way to Success Amid Challenges

Factors that can Provide Competitive Edge

Increasing Demand for Biosimilars, Driven by Patent Expiry of

Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and

Europe in the Recent Past

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals &

Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with

Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of 2023)

Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of 2023)

Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Generic Drugs

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Generic Drugs

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Significant Increase in Number of Patients Suffering from

Chronic Diseases Fuel Demand for Generic Medicines

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2030

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2018

US Regulators Struggle to Keep Up with the Global Market

Increased Dependency on Non-US Manufacturers

Patient Trust and Traceability

Drug Supply Shortage Risks

Fixing a Broken System

Hospitals Teaming Up to Develop Own Generic Drugs to Combat

Shortages and High Prices

Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Witnesses a Surge



A Prelude to Generic Drugs



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



